Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of April 4-10:

For the ladies, it was Melissa McLellan, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 564 triple to go 126 over her 146 average.

For the men, it was Shane Thompson, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 608 triple to go 125 over his 161 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was MelKasper, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. She bowled a 546 triple to go 162 over her 128 average.

For the men, it was Alan Petruk, who bowls in the Friday p.m. League. He bowled a 678 triple to go 162 over his 172 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Deb Parsons, 100 POA; Lori Zwarych, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer, 309; Allen Burn, 303, 804; Trevor Rachwalski, 315; Tyra Hoggard, 307, 792; Gerry Thomas, 308; Alan Petruk, 312, 100 POA; Roggie Roggensack, 100 POA; David Conery, 100 POA; Kelsee Knowlan, 310, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 308; Audrey Perry, 100 POA; Alex Kazimer, 308.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, Tyra Hoggard, 234; Allen Burn, 246;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 196; Keith Altwasser, Garry Altwasser, 211;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 110;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 130;

Junior: Marley McMillan, Taya Adams, 138; Lukas Rachwalski, 205;

Senior: Charleigh Lemay, 208; Alex Kazimer, 225;

