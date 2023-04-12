Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes from the past two weeks

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of April 4-10:

For the ladies, it was Melissa McLellan, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 564 triple to go 126 over her 146 average.

For the men, it was Shane Thompson, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 608 triple to go 125 over his 161 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was MelKasper, who bowls in the Thursday p.m. League. She bowled a 546 triple to go 162 over her 128 average.

For the men, it was Alan Petruk, who bowls in the Friday p.m. League. He bowled a 678 triple to go 162 over his 172 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Deb Parsons, 100 POA; Lori Zwarych, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer, 309; Allen Burn, 303, 804; Trevor Rachwalski, 315; Tyra Hoggard, 307, 792; Gerry Thomas, 308; Alan Petruk, 312, 100 POA; Roggie Roggensack, 100 POA; David Conery, 100 POA; Kelsee Knowlan, 310, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 308; Audrey Perry, 100 POA; Alex Kazimer, 308.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, Tyra Hoggard, 234; Allen Burn, 246;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 196; Keith Altwasser, Garry Altwasser, 211;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 110;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 130;

Junior: Marley McMillan, Taya Adams, 138; Lukas Rachwalski, 205;

Senior: Charleigh Lemay, 208; Alex Kazimer, 225;

Girls bowling

