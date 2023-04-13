Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes from the past two weeks

Play is underway in all leagues for the 2022-23 season at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes bowling centre. (File photo)

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of March 28-April 3:

For the ladies, it was Karen Savill, who bowls in the Tuesday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 606 triple to go 171 over her 145 average.

For the men, it was Chuck Pecor, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 731 triple to go 167 over his 188 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Sue Cuffe, who bowls in the Wednesday p.m. League. She bowled a 718 triple to go 211 over her 169 average.

For the men, it was Wayne Jones, who bowls in the Thursday a.m. League. He bowled a 749 triple to go 200 over his 183 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Paula Van Dyke, 100 POA; Norm Adams, 100 POA; Yvonne Walker, 332, 812, 100 POA, 300; Bob McNabb, 100 POA; Dan DeBoer, 360, 816, 100 POA; Rocky Klassen, 100 POA; Roy Heinrich, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 305; Phil Mabeuf, 100 POA; Ella Handley, 341, 318, 869, 100 POA; Kristina Jackson, 100 POA.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, Tyra Hoggard, 234; Allen Burn, 245;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 197; Keith Altwasser, 211;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 110;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 130;

Junior: Marley McMillan, Taya Adams, 138; Lukas Rachwalski, 205;

Senior: Charleigh Lemay, 208; Alex Kazimer, 225;

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of March 21-27:

For the ladies, it was Melissa McLellan, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 569 triple to go 134 over her 145 average.

For the men, it was Rod Koenig, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 697 triple to go 115 over his 194 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Val Spearing, who bowls in the Monday a.m. League. She bowled a 606 triple to go 195 over her 137 average.

For the men, it was Cam Bottrill, who bowls in the Tuesday p.m. League. He bowled a 578 triple to go 92 over his 162 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Cassie Schwarz, 100 POA; Chris Cooper, 100 POA; Elaine Siemens, 100 POA; Sue Cuffe, 100 POA, 304; Dan DeBoer, 363, 100 POA, 7 strikes in a row; Twilla Warren, 100 POA; Margo Altwasser, 100 POA; Ray Gauthier, 100 POA; Melissa McLellan, 100 POA; Maureen Vincent, 100 POA.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, 236; Allen Burn, 245;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 197; Keith Altwasser, 211;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 110;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 130;

Junior: Marley McMillan, Taya Adams, 138; Lukas Rachwalski, 205;

Senior: Charleigh Lemay, 208; Alex Kazimer, 225;

