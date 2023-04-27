Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Lincoln Lanes from the past two weeks

Lincoln Lanes adult bowlers of the week and highlights for the week of April 11-17:

For the ladies, it was Brittany McMillan, who bowls in the Thursday 7 p.m. League. She bowled a 755 triple to go 170 over her 195 average.

For the men, it was Frank Marchand, who bowls in the Sunday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 737 triple to go 221 over his 172 average.

Club 55 bowlers of the week:

For the ladies, it was Alice Rowland, who bowls in the Monday a.m. League. She bowled a 511 triple to go 154 over her 119 average.

For the men, it was Ron Huntington, who bowls in the Friday a.m. League. He bowled a 782 triple to go 194 over his 196 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Yvonne Walker, 775; Heather Leask, 330, 100 POA; Brittany Meyer, 353, 835, 100 POA; Cory King, 311, 100 POA; Rob Ferroux, 100 POA; Tyra Hoggard, 320, 853; Art Willman, 100 POA; Sandra Harvey, 754; Jim Ackerman, 302, 100 POA; Darcy Rypkema, 304, 100 POA; Brittany McMillan, 308, 755, 100 POA; Ron Huntington, 311, 100 POA; Bev Pecor, 100 POA; Frank Marchand, 7 strikes in a row, 100 POA; Sheldon Bayes, 308, 812; Cora Tees, 321; Keith Hoggard, 305; Bill Sengotta, 100 POA.

High averages:

Adult: Brittany Meyer, 236; Allen Burn, 244;

Club 55: Kay Stedman, 196; Keith Altwasser, Garry Altwasser, 211;

Youth bowling:

Peewee: Lila McMillan, 115; Eli Rypkema, 110;

Bantam: Axl Rachwalski, 130;

Junior: Marley McMillan, Taya Adams, 138; Lukas Rachwalski, 205;

Senior: Charleigh Lemay, 208; Alex Kazimer, 225;

