Vernon bowlers of the week and other lane highlights

Weekly numbers, averages, high games and other pertinent stats from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes

Lincoln Lanes Adult Bowlers of the Week for Jan. 22-28…

For the ladies, it was Sandra Harvey, who bowls in the Thursday Coffee League. She bowled a 787 triple to go 148 over her 213 average.

For the men, it was Austin Ridley, who bowls in the Wednesday 7 p.m. League. He bowled a 646 triple to go 193 over his 151 average.

Lincoln Lanes Club 55 Bowlers of the Week for the week of Jan. 22-28…

For the ladies, it was Gail Manley, who bowls in the Tuesday Coffee League. She bowled a 582 triple to go 144 over her 146 average.

For the men, it was Hans Kurz, who bowls in the Monday Coffee League. He bowled a 791 triple to go 209 over his 194 average.

Other highlights (POA = Pins Over Average):

Olga Rosina 100 POA; Jack Mawle 100 POA: Kathy Wilkes 100 POA; Mark Duggan 100 POA; Tony Beauchamp Super Spare; Sandra Harvey 787; Yvonne Walker 391, 832, 100 POA, 9 Strikes in a row, 303, 814; Kristen Fawcett 304, 758, 7 strikes in a row; Jeff Hickey 341, 100 POA; Lynn Wilson 100 POA; Betty Gauthier 100 POA: Liam Arnold 312; Sheldon Bayes 363, 806 100 POA; Wayne Schultz 334, 308, 869; Alice Rowland 100 POA; Hans Kurz 306 100 POA; Tyra Hoggard 379, 100 POA; Jeff Scott 100 POA; Mike Litowski 822; Richard LaPlante 360, 100 POA, 8 strikes in a row.

HIGH AVERAGES:

Adult: Yvonne Walker, 248; Wayne Schultz, 271;

Club 55: Sheila Marsh, 203; William Marchand 217;

Youth Bowling

Peewees: Payton Mackill, 120; Dominic Hall, 113;

Bantams: Chelsea Kazimer, 118; Reece Chisholm, 151;

Juniors: Aryssa Matsen, 156; Nolan Blaeser, 190;

Seniors: Cameron Shortt, 154; Liam Arnold, 243.


