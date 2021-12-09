Vernon bowlers off to B.C.’s after zone wins

Trio from Lincoln Lanes advance to YBC Provincial Singles championships at Lower Mainland

Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes hosted the YBC Zone Singles Finals with three hometown bowler advancing to the provincial championships. (Photo courtesy Alberta 5 Pin Bowlers Association Facebook)

Three Vernon bowlers qualified at home, and another just missed out, as Lincoln Lanes hosted the YBC Zone Single Finals Dec. 5.

The tournament was for all single bowlers in the zone from Vernon, Salmon Arm and Kamloops competing in a five-game scratch event.

There were different age groups: Bantam (8-10); Junior (11-14); Senior (15-19).

Talan Rachwalski rolled games of 158, 166, 183, 147 and 148 for an 802 total, good enough to take gold in the Bantam Boys division. Older brother Lukas Rachwalski won gold in the Junior Boys with an even score of 1,000 (228, 248, 201, 133, 190).

Also winning gold was Aryssa Matsen with a five-game total of 1,186 following games of 213, 248, 273, 253 and 199. She beat out clubmate Ella Handley by 36 points. Handley won silver with games of 217, 266, 162, 252 and 251.

The top bowler in each age group advances to the provincial finals in Surrey and Port Coquitlam March 5 and 6, 2022. First-place finishers at provincials advance to the national finals in Southern Ontario in May.

