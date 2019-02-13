Vernon bowlers off to BCs

Peggy Hoggard (rear) has coached another Lincoln Lanes squad to a berth in the provincial Youth Bowling Council finals in the Lower Mainland. (Morning Star file photo)

Five teams, two singles from Lincoln Lanes qualify for Youth Bowling Council provincial finals

Five teams from Lincoln Lanes will be off to the Youth Bowling Council (YBC) provincial finals March 2 and 3 in Surrey/Port Coquitlam.

The quintet qualified by capturing zone championships at Falcon Lanes Feb. 9 and 10. The zone includes Vernon, Kamloops, Chase, Kelowna and Salmon Arm.

The senior boys team of Liam Arnold and Willem Gibson, coached by Ivan Soroka, won the zone title with a four-game total of 1,647.

Alex Kazimer and Nolan Blaeser, coached by Len Egely, took the junior boys team title with a total of 1,396. Sweeping the junior division for Lincoln Lanes was the girls duo of Charleigh Lemay and Paige Lutes with a four-game score of 1,289. The pair are coached by Peggy Hoggard.

Vernon swept the bantam division. Bronwen Walker and Taya Adams, coached by Keith Hoggard, took the girls division with a 722 four-game total, while the boys team of Reece Chisholm and Lukas Rachwalski, and coached by Trevor Rachwalski, won the zone with a total of 1,165.

The five teams will join single competitors Zakk Hamilton (junior boys) and Aidan Buckley (senior boys) who won their spots in December.

Bowlers who win provincial titles will compete at the YBC Nationals in May in Oshawa.

Elsewhere at the zone finals, the senior boys team of Colby Eisenhauer and Matthew Boyes, also coached by Soroka, placed second to Arnold and Gibson with a four-game score of 1,508.

The senior girls pairing of Cameron Shortt and Rayne Hill, coached by Paul Schnyder, placed third with a score of 1,165.

Cormac Gibson and Vance Waldron placed fourth in the junior boys division.

The junior girls team of Charlee Buckley and Aryssa matsen placed second with a 1,150 total. They are coached by Peggy Hoggard.



