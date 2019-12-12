Vernon bowlers qualify for YBC provincials

Two Vernon bowlers have qualified for the provincial Youth Bowl Canada (YBC) finals set for March 7 and 8 at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes as well as in Kelowna.
The zone singles finals were held Dec. 7 at Capri Lanes in Kelowna. Bowlers from Vernon, Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Kamloops competed in the five-game scratch event.
Zakk Hamilton, the B.C. Junior Boys singles champion in 2019, advanced to the provincials for a second straight year, winning gold in the same division. Hamilton finished with a five-game total of 1,001 following games of 189, 208, 188, 221 and 195.
Liam Arnold won gold in the Senior Boys Division with a 1,250 total after games of 231, 233, 232, 269 and 285. He finished ahead of fellow Lincoln Lanes bowler Aidan Buckley, who won silver with a 1,008 total (211, 153, 230, 200, 214).
First-place winners at provincials will advance to the YBC Nationals in Calgary in May.
Two Vernon bowlers won bronze medals. Aryssa Matsen was third in Junior Girls with an 889 total (182, 187, 197, 140, 183). Erika Kivi won bronze in Senior Girls with games of 190, 190, 164, 2313 and 183 for a 940 total.
