Vernon bowlers qualify for YBC provincials

Zakk Hamilton and Liam Arnold capture zone titles to advance to B.C. finals

Vernon bowler Zakk Hamilton of LIncoln Lanes (front) will get to defend his 2019 Youth Bowl Canada provincial Junior Boys Singles title. (Morning Star - file photo)

Two Vernon bowlers have qualified for the provincial Youth Bowl Canada (YBC) finals set for March 7 and 8 at Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes as well as in Kelowna.

The zone singles finals were held Dec. 7 at Capri Lanes in Kelowna. Bowlers from Vernon, Kelowna, Salmon Arm and Kamloops competed in the five-game scratch event.

Zakk Hamilton, the B.C. Junior Boys singles champion in 2019, advanced to the provincials for a second straight year, winning gold in the same division. Hamilton finished with a five-game total of 1,001 following games of 189, 208, 188, 221 and 195.

Liam Arnold won gold in the Senior Boys Division with a 1,250 total after games of 231, 233, 232, 269 and 285. He finished ahead of fellow Lincoln Lanes bowler Aidan Buckley, who won silver with a 1,008 total (211, 153, 230, 200, 214).

First-place winners at provincials will advance to the YBC Nationals in Calgary in May.

Two Vernon bowlers won bronze medals. Aryssa Matsen was third in Junior Girls with an 889 total (182, 187, 197, 140, 183). Erika Kivi won bronze in Senior Girls with games of 190, 190, 164, 2313 and 183 for a 940 total.

* Lincoln Lanes hosted the Cash Singles Finals Dec. 8.The top 70 bowlers from the semifinal rounds were eligible for the finals, which was a three-game, pins over average tournament. Bowlers were competing for $1,450 in cash.

First place and $500 went to Sharon Marsh, who finished 192 pins over her 157 average. Devon Arsenault was second at 180 pins over his 137 average, good for 4225, and third place and $150 was collected by Antonia Sengotta, who rolled 147 pins over her 178 average.

Rounding out the top 12:

*4th: Tanya Taylor; 137 pins over 168 avg. ($100);

*5th: (Tie) Stan Nickel (96 pins over 132 avg) and Dave Gillespie (96 over 164 avg.), ($75);

*7th: Rob Kirtzinger; 92 pins over 155 avg; ($75);

*8th: (Tie) Henry Veldhuis (85 over 236 avg) and Beth Batula (85 over 163 avg); ($50);

*10th: Marcel Charest; 82 pins over 196 avg; ($50);

*11th: Matthew Boyes; 79 pins over 175 avg; ($50);

*12th: Dennis Knaus; 69 pins over 169 avg; ($50).