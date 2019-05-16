Lukas Rachwalski (front), Reece Chisholm and coach Trevor Rachwalski from Vernon’s Lincoln Lanes won the silver medal at the Youth Bowling Council’s national championships in Oshawa. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon bowlers roll national silver

Lukas Rachwalski and Reece Chisholm were second in Bantam Boys team at YBC finals in Ontario

Vernon bowlers Lukas Rachwalski and Reece Chisholm captured silver medals in the bantam boys team division at the Youth Bowling Council’s national championships in Oshawa.

The Lincoln Lanes duo, representing B.C., fell 375-291 to Quebec in the gold-medal match. Quebec had finished in first place in the round-robin to receive a bye to the final while the Vernon pair, who qualified second, knocked off third-place Alberta 332-328 in the semifinal.

“Their hard work paid off, and they came up a little bit short in the final but gave it their all,” said coach Trevor Rachwalski.

Chisholm, who was sixth at YBC Nationals in bantam singles a year ago, finished the tournament with a 160.71 average, just ahead of teammate Rachwalski, who bowed an average of 159.36 over 14 games.

The B.C. champs had nine points in the qualifying round with their high game total in the preliminary round coming in their opening match, a combined 391 (Chisholm had 217 and Rachwalski 174). The 217 was Chisholm’s high game of the tournament while Rachwalski would roll a 196 later on in the preliminaries.

“The boys had a great time, both competing and making some new friends. They showed great sportsmanship and were incredible representatives of B.C.,” said coach Rachwalski.

“I couldn’t have asked for more from them, they battled hard in every game winning some close matches that came down to the last frame. The boys hope for the opportunity to represent B.C. again in the future.”

Lincoln Lanes’ Alex Kazimer and Nolan Blaeser finished fourth in the junior boys team event.

They picked up seven points in the qualifying round and missed a semifinal spot by three points to third-place Newfoundland.

Blaeser rolled a 327 game during the qualifiers, third-highest single game total in the division. Kazimer’s high game was a 237. Blaeser finished with a 200.64 average while Kazimer ended up with a 182.57 mark. The duo is coached by Kazimer’s mom, Kara.

In the same city and same bowling centre four years ago, Blaeser and Kazimer won silver in the bantam boys team event.

Zakk Hamilton of Lincoln Lanes, in his nationals debut, finished 10th out of 13 in the junior boys singles. Hamilton averaged 191. 32 for the tournament and picked up six points in the qualifying round. His high game for the competition was a 291.

“I’m so proud of all of my kids,” said Sandi Soroka from Lincoln Lanes, who coordinates YBC events. “To have five kids qualify for nationals in one year is just great.”


Zakk Hamilton (front) was 10th in Junior Boys singles, and the duo of Nolan Blaeser (centre) and Alex Kazimer finished fourth in Junior Boys Team at the Youth Bowling Council national championships in Oshawa. (Morning Star - file photo)

