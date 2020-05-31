Vernon bowling centre to reopen

Lincoln Lanes will have social distancing rules in effect for its reopening Friday, June 5

Vernon’s well-known Block bowling family gathered in February, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, at Lincoln Lanes for a four-generation game. Lincoln Lanes will reopen for everyone on Friday, June 5. (Diane Block photo)

One Vernon family-friendly recreational business will reopen this week.

Lincoln Lanes bowling centre will reopen Friday, June 5, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. (though they will stay open later if people are in bowling).

“Obviously things are going to be different to adhere with social distancing guidelines but it will be great to hear the sound of balls rolling, pins crashing and people having fun,” said Sandi Soroka of Lincoln Lanes.

League play for youth and adults was shut down in March due to COVID-19. That also prompted the cancellation of year-end award banquets.

Reservations for bowling are suggested but not necessary.

Lincoln Lanes has 14 alleys and some come equipped with special bumpers for the very young bowlers.

