Vernon bowling families wing it

Wings Tap and Grill Family Twosome event at Lincoln Lanes fun for all

Lincoln Lanes teamed up with Wings Tap and Grill for the Wings Family Twosome.

This event saw youth bowlers compete with their family in the three-game (seniors, juniors, bantams) and two-game (peewees, bowlasaurus) pins over average tournament.

Medallions were awarded for first and second, and first place received $25 worth of gift certificates from Wings Tap and Grill for the parents.

Winners were:

BOWLASAURUS:

1st: Axl Rachwalski, +28;

2nd: Addison Hamilton, -9.

PEEWEES:

1st: Talan Rachwalski, +7;

2nd: KJ Nicholas, +5.

BANTAMS:

1st: Bronwen Walker, -5;

2nd: Jayden Adams, -34.

JUNIORS:

1st: Zakk Hamilton, -5;

2nd: Charleigh Lemay, -20.