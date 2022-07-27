Vernon boxer blows up Kelowna foe

Vernon Boxing Club fighter Nik (TNT) Maric, 17, (blue gloves) scored a split decision win over Kelowna’s Joshua Jaramillo in a three-round bout Saturday, July 23, in Rutland. (Contributed)

TNT was dynamite in a Rutland boxing ring.

Vernon Boxing Club fighter Nik (TNT) Maric, 17, scored a split decision over Joshua Jaramillo from Kelowna’s Los Gatos Locos in a three-round match on the card at the Rutland Centennial Hall Saturday, July 23.

It was a hard-fought slug fest between the two boxers from the opening bell. Maric used his power to break down his opponent who kept charging forward, throwing flurry after flurry, then trying to tie up Maric on the inside, which is where TNT does his best work.

“Nik showed great tenacity and landed the better power shots to ear the win,” said Vernon coach Brian Jones.

The win improved Maric’s record to 2-2.

He’ll get a chance to fight at home at the Vernon Rec Centre on Saturday, Aug. 20, as the Vernon Boxing Club hosts the first Ian Gibson Tribute boxing show.

“The boxing card will be an annual event with several clubs from out-of-town coming,” said Jones. “We are planning to have 10-to-12 bouts max.”

The card will take place at the rec centre auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m and fights start at 7 p.m

Advance tickets will go on sale Aug. 1 at the boxing club (beneath Priest Valley Gymnasium on 35th Avenue) on Tuesday and Thursday from 7 p.m.–8 p.m., and through some club members. You can call Jones at 250-545-8853 and leave a message with your details.

Advance tickets are first come first served.

Tickets also at the door on fight night.

Ringside tickets will be $30 (numbered seating).

All other tickets will be $20 (random seating).

Gibson was a longtime Vernon Boxing Club coach and boxing official who died Dec. 20, 2020. A memorial service for Gibson will be held from 12-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at the rec centre prior to fight night.

This story was updated Wednesday, July 27, at 10 a.m. to include information on the Ian Gibson Tribute night

