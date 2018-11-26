Vernon boxer earns draw

He gave away 13 pounds to his opponent but didn’t give away the bout.
Vernon Boxing Club’s Nik Marik scored a draw against Tiago Tagimi of Kamloops at a recent card in Mission.
Marik weighed in at 119 pounds and had to step up to fight the much-bigger Tagimi, who topped the scales at 132 pounds.
“It was a tough fight from the get-go,” said Vernon coach Brian Jones. “But Nik never gave up and used his footwork and fast hands, stepping inside to land his flurries and then trying to keep Tiago on the outside when he wasn’t punching.
“Nonetheless, Tiago was too heavy and big, and that made the fight extremely tough for Nik.”
