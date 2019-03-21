Vernon Boxing Club fighter Mackenzie (Sunshine) Henry (centre), sends Victoria opponent Kaleb Trinh through the ropes during their bout at the Jimmy Gallagher Memorial Card in Cloverdale. (Vernon Boxing Club - photo)

Vernon boxers split Cloverdale bouts

Two fighters compete at annual Jimmy Gallagher Memorial Card at Cloverdale Royal Canadian Legion

Two Vernon Boxing Club members competed at the Jimmy Gallagher Memorial at the Cloverdale Legion.

Mackenzie (Sunshine) Henry, 19, weighing in at 154 pounds, made his boxing debut against Kaleb Trinh (one fight) from Victoria University Heights.

Henry is a power puncher with knockout power in either hand, as Trinh found out.

Henry destroyed Trinh, knocking him down once in Round 2 by a vicious left hook that sent the Victoria fighters through the ropes. Trinh recovered before the end of the round.

READ ALSO: Boxers wow Cloverdale crowd

In Round 3 Trinh ran forward, swinging for the fences, but Henry slipped and countered perfectly, staggering Trinh several times and dropping him twice to finish him off in the third round at 1:36 by TKO.

Nik (Slick Nik) Maric, 14, weighing 115 pounds (four fights), took on Colton Osborne of Vancouver’s Dias Kickboxing Club, 14, (four kickboxing fights), who had a seven-inch reach advantage.

READ ALSO: Vernon boxing legends set to enter shrine

Maric did great job on the inside, landing several of his famous fast flurries in Round 1, giving him the lead, but Osborne figured things out by Round 2 to keep Maric on the outside as much as he could and outpointed the Vernon fighter for the win.


Most Read