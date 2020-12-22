Vernon’s Ian Gibson, B.C. Boxing Hall of Fame member, died at his home Sunday, Dec. 20. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon’s Ian Gibson, B.C. Boxing Hall of Fame member, died at his home Sunday, Dec. 20. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon boxing, soccer booster dies at home

Ian Gibson was a B.C. Boxing Hall of Fame referee and North OK soccer league’s Gibson Cup namesake

A final 10-count has been given to Vernon’s Ian Gibson.

The B.C. Boxing Hall of Fame referee died at his home Sunday, Dec. 20, at the age of 85 after an illness.

Named to the hall as a builder in the sweet science in 2012, Gibson moved to Vernon in 1975 from the tiny Scottish community of Kirkconnel, where he’d been a miner and amateur boxer. He offered to help legendary Vernon boxing coach Don MacDonald coach the Vernon Boxing Club. MacDonald politely refused, instead asking Gibson if he would referee and judge.

The two men were enshrined together in the Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame in 2013.

“I spent 33 years driving around B.C. with Don MacDonald,” said Gibson in a 2013 interview with Morning Star sports editor Kevin Mitchell. “You should have seen some of the motels we stayed in. You wouldn’t let beggars stay in them. We would have four boxers with us and two would sleep on the floor, Don would have his own bed and I’d be on the couch.”

Gibson, a retired Riverside Forest Products employee, officiated more than 4,000 bouts and was respected as one of Canada’s premier referees.

“I had a 20-minute lecture on how to referee from Freddie Fuller from Vancouver and I got thrown into the ring at the rec centre,” laughed Gibson. “I stopped two bouts that night and Freddy was happy as hell with me for a change. I enjoyed it very much; it was quite an experience.”

He worked his first B.C. Championships in 1977 at the PNE Gardens in Vancouver, returning to officiate the Golden Gloves the same year. He studied for various classes and earned his national ticket in 1987 when he manned the ring in Sydney, N.S.

In a 2005 Morning Star article, MacDonald said of Gibson: “He’s a good official. He looks after the fighters very well. He’s fair and they don’t get hurt when he’s in there if he can help it.”

Gibson refereed the first girls fight in Kelowna, in 1995, and put the first female referee in the ring in Kamloops two years prior.

Gibby, as he was affectionately known in boxing and soccer circles, served as Chief of Officials in B.C. and received the Harold Mann Boxing Achievement, a seal of approval from members all over the province.

Gibson, John Zinz and Al Hodson formed the Vernon Women’s Soccer League in 1976. Gibson coached and refereed for many years, always offering advice and encouragement to young officials.

“I refereed an oldtimers game on a Thursday night three years ago when I was 75,” said Gibson in 2013. “The referee didn’t show up and they asked me to help out. My whistle’s in the van all the time.”

He was the president of the Vernon Soccer Referees Association, a mentor for the younger officials and a valuable member of numerous discipline committees.

“I worked alongside Ian at NOYSA (North Okanagan Youth Soccer Association) for the better part of 15 years and he was a faithful, dedicated volunteer,” wrote Dawn Lemiski in a Facebook tribute to Gibson. “My deepest condolences to a terrific man who loved his family dearly and who made the soccer and boxing world his extended family.”

Gibson started the indoor league in 1976 and a year later, was asked by Bob Scott and Jim Domokos to create a city league while attending a hockey game at the old Vernon Civic Arena.

“Bob Scott and Jim Domokos walked up to me and said ‘You’re the new president of our men’s soccer league.’ I wasn’t asked. I was told,” said Gibson, during his Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame acceptance speech. “I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I want to say thanks to my wife (Elizabeth) and two kids (Ian Jr. and Beth) for putting up with me.”

The North Okanagan Men’s Soccer League’s playoff championship trophy, the Gibson Cup, is named after the longtime soccer supporter.

READ MORE: Vernon boxing legends set to enter shrine

READ MORE: Shrine welcomes five new members

READ MORE: VSS athletes, Gibson honoured by Tim Hortons


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BoxingLocal SportsObituary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL, players’ association reach tentative deal for 56-game 2020-21 season

Just Posted

Twenty-eight centimetres fell in the past 24 hours Dec. 22, 2020. (SilverStar Facebook)
Vernon ski resort sees nearly one foot of snowfall

SilverStar a holiday winter wonderland, says communications manager

Heavy snowfall event cuts power for thousands in the Vernon region from Lake Country to Spallumcheen, BC Hydro said Dec. 22, 2020. (BC Hydro Outage Map)
Power out for thousands around Vernon, Lake Country

Snowfall event knocks power in region: BC Hydro

Vernon’s Ian Gibson, B.C. Boxing Hall of Fame member, died at his home Sunday, Dec. 20. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon boxing, soccer booster dies at home

Ian Gibson was a B.C. Boxing Hall of Fame referee and North OK soccer league’s Gibson Cup namesake

<em>Appearance</em>, the debut EP from Tallboyeti and Cole Smith is available on all streaming platforms. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan duo emerges from COVID lockdown with debut hip-hop EP

Will Friesen and Cole Smith put their musical education to work on this high energy EP

A Vernon business displays a sign designed to make you think about shopping local. (Big Sun Beachwear and Tanning)
Giving made easy in Vernon

AT RANDOM: So many ways to help those less fortunate, as well as our neighbours struggling amid COVID-19

Heavy snow falls as a man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning on the first day of winter with up to 5cm of snow expected for Metro Vancouver and up to 20cm for other areas of the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records 41 COVID deaths and 1,667 new cases over the weekend

More than 3,600 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

B.C. Tourism Minister Melanie Mark takes questions in the B.C. legislature about months of delays to aid for tourism industry devastated by COVID-19 restrictions, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. diverts more COVID-19 small business relief to tourism

An extra $50 million shifted to attractions hit by travel bans

The ATM in the Shell station on Sicamous’ Eagle Pass Way was the target of a break-in during the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 20. (Google Street View Image)
Sicamous gas station ATM targeted in overnight break in

Truck stolen from Kelowna used in the crime

t
Interior Health declares COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna retirement home

Four staff members and six residents have tested positive for COVID-19

Victoria filmmaker Michael Korican collaborated with Santa Claus to film a sequel to his short film Sad Santa, Glad Santa. (YouTube)
VIDEO: Santa contemplates a COVID-19 Christmas

B.C. filmmaker’s free film Sad Santa, Mad Santa, a play on Twas The Night Before Christmas

An automated donation stand for the Salvation Army is seen on the way out of a grocery store in Montreal, on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘We have to act now’: Salvation Army still $11M short of Christmas fundraising goal

Charity said that the need for services has doubled in some areas

Big White Village on Dec. 16.
Monday’s storm brought new snow to Big White

The Dec. 21 snow storm brought 33 centimetres of fresh powder to the ski hill

COSAR helped locate a missing 60-year-old snowmobiler in Greystokes on Dec. 21. (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue)
Lost snowmobiler rescued from Graystokes Provincial Park

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers spotted him just before midnight on Dec. 21

(RCMP photo)
40K BC Hydro customers without power the morning after 170K lost power due to winter storm

Crews have restored power to 130,000 as of 6:30 a.m.

Most Read