Alassa Johnson of the Vernon Bulldogs looks to dish off to Iseult Colough (No. 26) or Malina Tetz (No. 23) in club basketball play against the Kelowna Jr. Coyotes. (Photo Submitted)

Vernon Bulldogs roll off four wins

U15 club girls basketball in Kelowna

The Vernon Bulldogs went 4-0 in Under 15 girls club basketball play last weekend in Kelowna.

Coached by Lonny Mazurak of the VSS Panthers, the Bulldogs bounced Next Level of Vernon 37-27 with Macie Lewis earning the game star and Jesilyn Hooysma taking the hustle award. No lead was larger than four points until the last 10 minutes when the Bulldogs pulled ahead.

Iseult Colclough was chosen the game star and Savanna Sapergia collected the hustle award as the Dawgs dusted off Lake City of Penticton 56-25 in game 2.

Game 3 had Vernon ambushing the Calgary Selects 47-22 with Brooklyn Lewis locking up MVP and Malina Tetz and Elena Mastye picking up the hustle awards.

“Calgary came out in a zone press which took a while for the Bulldogs to adjust but by early in the second half, had figured it out and punished it for layups,” said Mazurak.

The Bulldogs finished by dispatching the Kelowna Jr. Coyotes 43-29 with Alassa Johnson MVP and Tehya Laviolette and Olivia Collins pocketing the hustle awards.

“Overall, it was a great weekend for the girls as they are coming together as a team very nicely and working hard to improve,” said Mazurak.

