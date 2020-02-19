Cadets Rory Bot and Austen Holmes-Peters, centre, from 223 RCACS took gold in the Junior Male relay competition at Sovereign Lake Nordic Club during the 2020 Provincial Cadet Biathlon Competition, held February 14-16 in Vernon. Second place (left) Cadets Justin Jiang (not pictured) and Linden Ubungin from 907 RCACS and third place (right) Cadets Samuel Ward and Beckett Parker from 861 RCACS. (Photo: MWO Scott-Zvanitajs, Cadet Correspondent)

Vernon cadets medal at Sovereign Lake biathlon

First time in 15 years championships held on home turf

Seven Okanagan cadets impressed at the Regional Cadet Biathlon Competition at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre in Vernon over the weekend.

This is the first time in 15 years the regional competition was held in Vernon.

Eighty-four cadets representing 223 Vernon Air Cadets, 222 Salmon Arm Air Cadets, 93 Kelowna Sea Cadets and 232 Oliver Air Cadets tested their fitness, skiing, teamwork and marksmanship over the 4.5 and six-kilometre courses Feb. 14-16.

Cadets Rory Bot, Austen Homes-Peters, Emily Vit, Aleksia Savoie, Fraser Paiement, Soyoung Yoon and Luke Neenan competed in teams of two in a relay race, as well as in an individual sprint race.

Bot and Holmes-Peters (223 RCACS) earned the gold medal in the junior male relay while Vit and Savoie (223 RCACS) bronzed.

The gold-medal duo will go on to represent the province alongside eight others in the National Cadet Biathlon Championship in Valcartier, Que., next month.

The Cadet Program develops confident and self-sufficient leaders who are engaged in their communities, while promoting fitness, healthy living and sparking an interest in the activities of the Canadian Armed Forces.

Vernon cadets medal at Sovereign Lake biathlon

