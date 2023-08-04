Vernon Canadians draw Duncan in B.C. opener

The Vernon Canadians will take on the Duncan Tigers in their opening game at the 10-team B.C. 11U Tier 2 AAA baseball championships, being held at Vernon’s Lakeview Park on East Hill.
Game time is 1:30 p.m.
The Cs will entertain the North Langley Trappers in their second game of opening day at 6:30 p.m. Both Vernon games will be played on Field 2, which is the diamond on 30th Avenue.
Vernon is in a five-team pool with Duncan, North Langley, Ridge Meadows Royals and Salmon Arm Hornets. The Canadians will play two games Saturday on Field 1 (32nd Avenue) against Salmon Arm at 1:30 p.m. and Ridge Meadows at 6:30 p.m.
The other pool features the Penticton Tigers, Richmond Chuckers, Campbell River Tyees, White Rock and Prince George.
Games start Friday and Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and run throughout the day, the final games starting at 6:30 p.m.
The top two teams from each pool meet in the semifinals Sunday at 10 a.m. The two losers play for bronze Sunday at 2 p.m. on Field 1, while the gold-medal game will go on Field 2 at 2 p.m. featuring the semifinal winners.
The teams took part in the tournament’s opening ceremonies and skills competition Thursday evening.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
BaseballCampbell RiverCity of White RockduncanLangleyLocal SportsMaple RidgePentictonRichmondSalmon ArmVernon