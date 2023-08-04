Vernon Canadians draw Duncan in B.C. opener

The B.C. 11U Tier 2 AAA baseball finals are on through Sunday at Vernon’s Lakeview Park

The host Vernon Canadians celebrate a win by one of its players during the skills competition of the B.C. 11U AAA Tier 2 baseball championships, being hosted by the Canadians at Lakeview Park through Sunday, Aug. 6. (Kristal Burgess Photography)

The Vernon Canadians will take on the Duncan Tigers in their opening game at the 10-team B.C. 11U Tier 2 AAA baseball championships, being held at Vernon’s Lakeview Park on East Hill.

Game time is 1:30 p.m.

The Cs will entertain the North Langley Trappers in their second game of opening day at 6:30 p.m. Both Vernon games will be played on Field 2, which is the diamond on 30th Avenue.

Vernon is in a five-team pool with Duncan, North Langley, Ridge Meadows Royals and Salmon Arm Hornets. The Canadians will play two games Saturday on Field 1 (32nd Avenue) against Salmon Arm at 1:30 p.m. and Ridge Meadows at 6:30 p.m.

The other pool features the Penticton Tigers, Richmond Chuckers, Campbell River Tyees, White Rock and Prince George.

Games start Friday and Saturday at 8:30 a.m. and run throughout the day, the final games starting at 6:30 p.m.

The top two teams from each pool meet in the semifinals Sunday at 10 a.m. The two losers play for bronze Sunday at 2 p.m. on Field 1, while the gold-medal game will go on Field 2 at 2 p.m. featuring the semifinal winners.

The teams took part in the tournament’s opening ceremonies and skills competition Thursday evening.

