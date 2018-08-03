Vernon Canadians sting North Delta Rays

Jordan Harrington of the Vernon Canadians flies into home to score a run as the Cs dumped the North Delta Rays 7-1 in their opening game at the B.C. 11U AAA Baseball Championships Friday at Lakeview Park’s Batchelor Field. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon Canadians opened the 11U B.C. AAA Tier 2 Baseball Championships Friday by dumping the North Delta Rays 7-1 at Lakeview Park’s Batchelor Field.

The Cs take on Cloverdale Friday at 6 p.m. at Batchelor Field (farthest from 32nd Avenue).

Vernon broke a scoreless tie in the top of the second when Micah Davyduke scored on a wild pitch. The Canadians tacked on two more in the third and only a great running catch by the Rays’ left fielder prevented the provincial hosts from padding the lead.

North Delta put the first two runners on in the bottom of the third but did not score any runs.

The Canadians added a single run in the fourth and two more in the top of the sixth to complete their scoring.

Kaleb Murray took the win for the Canadians. He surrendered no runs on one hit over two and two-thirds innings, striking out seven and walking one. Carter Davidson and Darius Szwed entered the game out of the bullpen and helped to close out the game in relief.

Murray led Canadians 11U AAA with two hits in three at bats with two RBI. Vernon tore up the base paths, as six players stole at least two bases. Jonah Lee led the way with three. Canadians 11U AAA didn’t commit a single error in the field.

Vernon closes out Pool A action Saturday with games at 1 p.m. against the Comox Valley Jets and at 6 p.m. against the North Langley Trappers. Both games are at Lakeview Park’s Vardon Field (closest to 32nd Avenue).

The top two teams in each five-team pool advance to Sunday’s semifinals at 10 a.m., one game at each park. The bronze medal game will be played at Batchelor Field at 2 p.m., and the gold-medal contest goes at 2:30 p.m. at Vardon Field.

13U BC AAA Finals, Creekside Park, Coldstream

Vernon Canadians were eliminated from playoff contention Friday morning, dropping an 8-1 decision to the North Langley Trappers.

The Cs were 0-3 going into a game Friday at 6 p.m. against Cloverdale at Field 2 (beyond the lacrosse box)

Vernon wraps up the tournament Sunday at noon versus Chilliwack at Field 1 (closest to Sage Drive off Kidston Road).

Top two teams in each of the six-team pools advance to the semifinals at 9 a.m. Sunday. The provincial final will be held on Field 1 at 1 p.m.



