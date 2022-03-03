Vernon Christian School Royals off to Final Four; VSS Panthers ousted in quarters

High School Girls Basketball provincials; Kal Lakers look to advance to semifinals Thursday night

The Vernon Christian School Royals celebrate their 60-38 quarterfinal romp over the Pacific Christian Pacers of Victoria Thursday, March 3, in the B.C. 1A Senior Girls Basketball championships in Kelowna. (Jake Courtepatte - Black Press)

The Vernon Christian School Royals’ historic run at the B.C. 1A Senior Girls Basketball Championships in Kelowna continued Thursday, March 3, at Kelowna Christian School.

Appearing in the provincials for the first time in school history, the third-ranked Royals advanced to the Final Four with a 60-38 romp over the sixth-ranked Pacific Christian Pacers of Victoria Thursday afternoon.

Scoring details were not available at post time.

The Royals will face either the No. 2-seed Unity Christian Flames of Chilliwack or the 10th-ranked Northside Christian Northstars of Vanderhoof in a semifinal Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Kelowna Christian School.

B.C. 3A

They came in seeded 10th and the best the Vernon Panthers can finish at the provincials in Langley is fifth after suffering a 66-41 quarterfinal loss Thursday afternoon to the second-ranked Brookswood Bobcats of Langley.

The trio of Cassidy Buchanan,Sahnya Gill and Jaime Rettig combined for 45 of the Bobcats’ 66 points, led by Buchanan’s game-high 18.

Braxton Penner led the Panthers with nine points, Kaitlyn Budgen added eight and Maddy Hackman chipped in seven.

VSS will take on either Okanagan rivals Sa-hali Sabres of Kamloops, seeded sixth, or the third-ranked MEI Eagles of Clearbrook Friday at 11:45 a.m.

B.C. 2A

Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers face the third-ranked York House Tigers of Vancouver Wednesday at 7 p.m. in a quarterfinal matchup.

The Lakers are seeded sixth.

GRADE 8 PROVINCIALS

The Vernon Panthers’ girls and boys teams suffered opening-day losses at the provincial finals in Clearbrook.

The girls dropped a heartbreaking 39-37 match to the seventh-ranked Crofton House Falcons of Vancouver. VSS is seeded 10th out of 16 teams.

The Panthers fell 51-36 to the Enver Creek Cougars of Surrey in their opening game on the boys side. VSS is the 11th seed.

Vernon will play at 10:30 a.m. Friday in boys consolation side action while the girls return to the court at 7:30 p.m. Friday for a consolation match.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Trio of Vernon basketball teams advance to B.C. Elite 8 quarterfinals

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. High School Basketball