Vernon Christian School Royals off to strong start at home volleyball tournament

The Vernon Christian School Royals senior volleyball team beat the Kelowna Christian School Knights 25-17, 25-19 on the first day of their home tournament Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The Vernon Christian School Royals kicked off their home tournament with two wins and a loss on Friday.

The Royals senior boys volleyball team is hosting the two-day tournament at the school gymnasium Sept. 23 and 24. The format is round robin and all five teams are guaranteed four matches, each a best of three with the third set to 15. Only the fifth place team misses out on the playoff round.

The Royals kicked off the tournament with a match against the Kelowna Christian School Knights. The Royals triumphed over the Knights in two matches, winning 25-17 and 25-19.

The Royals’ second game was a loss to the Grand Forks Wolves, who won two close matches 25-23 and 25-22.

Finishing off Friday’s slate of games at 8 p.m., the Royals got back in the win column, defeating Kelowna’s Immaculata Mustangs in three matches. The Royals didn’t give up after dropping the first match 20-25, as they won the second match 25-21 and the tiebreaker match 15-6.

The Royals played Prince George’s Cedars Christian School Eagles at 9 a.m. Saturday.

After Saturday’s continuation of the round robin, the playoff games will take place. Playoff game 1 will take place at 1:15 p.m. between the first and fourth seeds. Playoff game 2 will be held at 2:20 p.m. between the second and third seeds.

The finals will start at 3:35 p.m.

