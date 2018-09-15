Vernon club hosts BMX Nationals

Pros and Amateurs, ages 2-79, are taking part at the three-day event at Ranger Park.

Hundreds are competing this weekend in Vernon. Bikers — pros and amateurs alike — have flocked to Vernon to ride in this exciting event. Races continue Sunday at Ranger Park in Vernon.

“We have racers from all over the U.S. and Canada right here in our own community park. It’s absolutely amazing,” said Vernon BMX club President Shylo Orchard. “There’s two-year-olds to 73+ in our age groups and everybody is having a blast.”

Orchard said everyone from Vernon’s BMX community is excited about the event. Festivities started Friday with races going happening throughout Saturday and Sunday.

“It’s really exciting that we get to host nationals this year because it’s definitely not something you do every day,” she said. “A huge shout out to our volunteers who have been running themselves into the ground to put on this amazing event.”

Those that qualify from this weekend’s races will move onto the the finals. They will be held in Chilliwack, B.C. on thanksgiving weekend and go for the titles.

