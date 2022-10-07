Vernon club slides into annual Ski Swap

Vernon Ski Club’s 53rd annual equipment and gear swap Oct. 22, 8:30-3, rec centre

The Vernon Ski Club’s 53rd annual Ski Swap goes Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (VSC photo)

The Vernon Ski Club’s 53rd annual Ski Swap goes Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (VSC photo)

It’s a rite of fall in the North Okanagan.

The 53rd annual Vernon Ski Swap is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Vernon Recreation Centre from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New and used equipment and clothing for downhill and cross-country skiing, and snowboarding, will be available. The host Vernon Ski Club says there also will be a great selection of outerwear for under $125.

Consignments will be taken Friday, Oct. 21, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Consignment tickets are $2 each at the door. Payout will be Saturday, Oct. 22, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

“We reserve the right to refuse old or unsafe equipment,” said the club. “Articles and monies left past 3 p.m. Saturday become property of the Vernon Ski Club.”

The swap is also a chance to learn more about the ski club’s kid’s program.

READ MORE: Fan who caught Judge’s 62nd homer unsure what he’ll do with it

READ MORE: Vernon golfer books spot in 2023 nationals


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

For SaleskiingtradeVernon

 

The Vernon Ski Club's 53rd annual Ski Swap goes Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (VSC photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon receiver a boost for Calgary Dinos
Next story
Manoah gets the start as Blue Jays welcome Mariners in wild-card series opener

Just Posted

Sean Newton
Chamber president running for Armstrong council

Young Ronin, filmed in Vernon featuring local talent, premiers at the Towne Theatre Oct. 14. (Movie still)
Film shot entirely in Vernon breaks through

The Vernon Ski Club’s 53rd annual Ski Swap goes Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (VSC photo)
Vernon club slides into annual Ski Swap

(Pexels)
Morning Start: Happy Thanksgiving!

Pop-up banner image