Vernon club slides into annual Ski Swap

The Vernon Ski Club’s 53rd annual Ski Swap goes Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vernon Recreation Centre. (VSC photo)

It’s a rite of fall in the North Okanagan.

The 53rd annual Vernon Ski Swap is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at the Vernon Recreation Centre from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New and used equipment and clothing for downhill and cross-country skiing, and snowboarding, will be available. The host Vernon Ski Club says there also will be a great selection of outerwear for under $125.

Consignments will be taken Friday, Oct. 21, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Consignment tickets are $2 each at the door. Payout will be Saturday, Oct. 22, from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

“We reserve the right to refuse old or unsafe equipment,” said the club. “Articles and monies left past 3 p.m. Saturday become property of the Vernon Ski Club.”

The swap is also a chance to learn more about the ski club’s kid’s program.

