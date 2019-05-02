The Vernon Tennis Association is hosting a Welcome Back Tennis party Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Marshall Field courts, and the party is open to old, new and prospective members. (VTA - photo)

Vernon club welcomes back tennis with party

Vernon Tennis Association hosts free event Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Marshall Field courts

The Vernon Tennis Association is throwing a party.

All old, new and prospective members are invited to attend the Welcome Back Tennis party Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon a the Marshall Field courts.

What you can expect in three hours is:

• “fun” tennis doubles – mix and match with players at your own level;

• free hot dog lunch;

• meeting other VTA members and making long-lasting friendships;

• perhaps having the opportunity to meet the mayor or one or two city councilors – yes, they have been invited and at least one has replied;

• Prize draws – (1) a round of golf for 2 at Predator Ridge. (2) a chance to win $2.5 million dollars with a scratch and win ticket. (3) a $100 worth of home repairs courtesy of Joe McFadden. (4) 1 free racquet stringing courtesy of Jeremy Bell. (You must be present at the event, and have a 2019 VTA Membership to win any of these prizes.);

• you do not have to register for this event – just be there!;

• 2019 Memberships will be available at the event ($70/person, cash or cheque), or go online now;

• bring your spouse and/or a friend – everyone’s welcome;

• after the VTA event you may want to hop on a shuttle bus and take in the Vernon Yacht Club’s open house – why not “hit a ball – buy a boat?”

If the event has to be cancelled due to inclement weather, an e-mail will sent no later than 8:15 a.m. on Saturday.

