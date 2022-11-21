Vernon, Coldstream schools win Okanagan volleyball titles

The Seaton Sonics won their sixth straight Okanagan Valley Senior Girls AAA volleyball championship at South Kamloops Secondary Saturday,Nov. 19. (Contributed) Jessie Campbell (10) holds aloft the Okanagan Valley senior girls AAA volleyball championship trophy, which she and her Seaton Sonics teammates won for a sixth year in a row Saturday, Nov. 19, at South Kamloops Secondary School. The Sonics advance to the B.C. finals Dec. 1-3 in Lake Country. ( Contributed) Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lakers won the Okanagan Valley senior girls AA volleyball championship on their home court Saturday, Nov. 19, defeating Vernon’s Fulton Maroons in the championship. Both teams advance to the B.C. finals Dec. 1-3 in Merritt. (Contributed) Vernon’s Fulton Maroons fell 3-1 to the home court Kalamalka Lakers of Coldstream in the Okanagan Valley senior girls AA volleyball championships Saturday, Nov. 19. Both teams advance to the B.C. finals in Merritt Dec. 1-3. (Contributed)

Make it six for Seaton.

The Seaton Sonics won the Okanagan Valley senior girls AAA volleyball championship for the sixth consecutive year on the weekend, defeating the host South Kamloops Titans 3-1 in the best-of-five championship Saturday, Nov. 19.

Both teams, along with the bronze-medal winning George Elliot Coyotes of Lake Country, advance to the B.C. AAA championships, hosted by the Coyotes at George Elliot Dec. 1-3.

“The players felt some pressure to not only to secure a provincials berth, but to extend the streak of consecutive Valley championships to six seasons,” said Seaton head coach Troy Lorenson. “We try not to look too far ahead, and the goal was to win the Valley championship from Day 1.”

Seaton defeated the Titans and Valleyview Vikings of Kamloops 2-0 in Friday’s pool play, advancing directly to the semifinal. The Vernon Panthers did likewise in the other pool, disposing of the Coyotes and Sa-Hali Sabres of Kamloops in preliminary round action.

In the semis, Seaton defeated George Elliot 3-1 while South Kam knocked off VSS 3-2 in a five-set thriller.

“Most volleyball matches are extremely close, with most sets decided within five-to-10 points no matter who you play,” said Lorenson. “I’m very proud of how our team managed to maintain their physical and mental focus. Now, we reset our target and try to bring home a provincials banner.”

Seaton fell to the Mt. Douglas Rams of Victoria in last year’s provincial AAA final.

The Coyotes won the bronze medal at the Okanagans, and denied VSS a spot in the provincials, with a 3-0 victory over the Panthers.

SENIOR GIRLS AA

The Kalamalka Lakers and Fulton Maroons will make their way to Merritt for the B.C. championships Dec. 1-3, representing the Okanagan Valley.

The Lakers captured the Okanagan pennant on their home court in Coldstream, defeating Fulton 3-1 in the championship match Saturday, Nov. 19.

Both North Okanagan schools advanced to the semifinals, where Kal defeated the Revelstoke Avalanche 3-0 while Fulton knocked off the Kelowna Christian School Knights 3-1.

The Knights defeated Revelstoke 2-0 for the bronze medal.

Summerland Jets (fifth), Merritt (sixth), Westsyde Whundas (Kamloops, seventh) and Princess Margaret Mustangs (Penticton, eighth) rounded out the Valley field.

