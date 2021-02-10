Vernon’s Ken Holland, left, president and general manager of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, and former Vernon Lakers forward Scott Salmond, Hockey Canada’s senior vice-president of national teams, have been named to management group for Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Black Press file/Hockey Canada photos)

Vernon’s Ken Holland, left, president and general manager of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers, and former Vernon Lakers forward Scott Salmond, Hockey Canada’s senior vice-president of national teams, have been named to management group for Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. (Black Press file/Hockey Canada photos)

Vernon connections on Canada Olympic men’s hockey management team

Vernon native Ken Holland and ex-Vernon Lakers forward Scott Salmond named to team for Beijing 2022

Vernon native Ken Holland and former Vernon Lakers forward Scott Salmond have been named to the management group for Canada’s men’s Olympic hockey team for the 2022 Beijing Olympics if NHL players are able to participate.

Doug Armstrong of the St. Louis Blues has been named general manager while Holland, current GM of the Edmonton Oilers, will be the associate GM.

Salmond, who helped the Lakers win the B.C. Hockey League championship in 1989, is Hockey Canada’s senior vice-president of national teams.

Also named to the management squad as assistant general managers are Ron Francis of the expansion Seattle Kraken, former Vancouver Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo and former Boston Bruin Don Sweeney.

The management group for Canada’s Men’s Olympic Team will be overseen by Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada and once the head coach of the Lakers’ Kootenay International Junior Hockey League affiliate Columbia Valley Rockies, and Scott Smith, the organization’s president and chief operating officer.

“It is an exciting time to be able to introduce the members of Canada’s management group, who each bring a tremendous amount of international and championship experience that will benefit our team if NHL players are able to participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics,” said Renney.

Holland has a wealth of international experience, having served with Canada’s Men’s Olympic Team management group in 2010 and 2014, winning two Olympic gold medals. He was also general manager of Team Canada at the 2006 IIHF World Championship.

Holland is in his second season as general manager and president of hockey operations with the Edmonton Oilers, joining the Oilers after 22 seasons as general manager of the Detroit Red Wings that included three Stanley Cup championships (1998, 2002, 2008). He spent more than 35 years with the Red Wings as a player, scout and manager, winning another Stanley Cup as assistant general manager in 1997.

In 2019, Holland was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in the builder category. He is also enshrined in the Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame at Kal Tire Place.

Salmond was promoted to senior vice-president of national teams with Hockey Canada in 2018 after serving as vice-president of national teams for four years. In this position, Salmond oversees all operations for Canada’s men’s, women’s and Para hockey teams.

He has helped lead Canada to gold medals at two Olympic Winter Games (2010, 2014), four IIHF World Championships (2003, 2004, 2015, 2016), five IIHF World Junior Championships (2007, 2008, 2009, 2015, 2018), one IIHF U18 World Championship (2013), one IPC World Para Hockey Championship (2017) and one Paralympic Winter Games (2006), as well as a World Cup of Hockey championship (2016) and a Spengler Cup three-peat (2015, 2016, 2017).

READ MORE: Vernon’s Ken Holland elected to Hockey Hall of Fame

READ MORE: Senators release Lazar to play for Canada


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Canadawinter olympics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon football player’s card pops up in Utah dermatologist’s hands

Just Posted

A 35-year-old man was slapped with a driving ban, faces charges after getting caught speeding through Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (RCMP)
Police nab suspected drunk driver speeding through Vernon

35-year-old man caught going 161 km/hr on Highway 97 north of Vernon

Vernon’s Allan Brooks Nature Centre is launching the first phase of its new online learning platform. (ABNC photo)
Vernon nature centre launches online learning program

Nature-based lessons created for teachers based on B.C. science curriculum

A dust advisory has been issued in Vernon Feb. 9, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
First dust advisory of 2021 continues in Vernon

Air quality impacted by road dust, impacting those with respiratory conditions, including COVID

Snow levels in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary regions are all above normal, according to the latest information from the Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin, issued Feb. 1, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan snow levels above normal

Measurements from Feb. 1 show normal or higher levels of snow in most of B.C.

Interior Health has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at Vernon’s Chartwell Carrington Place Retirement Residence on 23rd Street. (Chartwell photo)
Vernon retirement residence hit with COVID case

Interior Health says one resident tested positive

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Florist Laura Logan prepares Valentines flowers at Acanthus Floral & Botanical in Almonte, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Valentine’s Day roses in short supply due to COVID-19: floral industry

Several florists have urged customers to plan ahead and keep an open mind

Andrea Reid, fourth from left, with salmon science camp participants from the Nisg̱a’a village of Gingolx in 2018. (Photo submitted by Andrew Stewart/LJI)
New UBC Indigenous fisheries centre aims to uplift community rights

One of the centre’s first initiatives, that will continue through 2021, is a multimedia project called Fish Outlaws

This image provided by PepsiCo, Inc., shows Quaker Oats’ Pearl Milling Company brand pancake mix and syrup, formerly the Aunt Jemima brand. Aunt Jemima products will continue to be sold until June 2021, when the packaging will officially change over. (PepsiCo, Inc. via AP)
Aunt Jemima brand gets a new name: Pearl Milling Company

Quaker Oats bought the Aunt Jemima brand in 1925

(Black Press Media file photo)
Patron bit, staff member punched during mask altercation at Victoria restaurant

Witnesses say man lashed out after being asked to wear a mask

Matthew Bennett from West Kelowna is currently in Calgary receiving treatment for his stage four lung cancer. (Melanie Bennett)
Okanagan man battling stage 4 lung cancer asks for community support

Matthew Bennett is currently in Calgary receiving treatment

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna officials warn against anti-COVID protests ahead of planned ‘mega rally’

Those protesting COVID-19 restrictions and measures in Kelowna have received a message from the city’s leaders

Brendan Eshom is a name to watch for in Prince Rupert, at 19 he has already been a city basketball champ, website and app developer as well as First Nations language advocate and promoter. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Apple apologizes to B.C. man for removing First Nations app

Apple says deletion of popular language app a “miscommunication”

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. [CDC]
COVID-19: Interior Health declares outbreak at Kamloops group home

Six staff members have tested positive for the virus.

Most Read