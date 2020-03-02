Vernon cross-country skiers medal at provincials

Great showing by Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre racers at B.C. championships in Kamloops

The Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre team of Sophie Joerissen (from left), Kiara Pighin, Carmen MacArthur and Sierra Munroe won gold in the 4x1.5 km relay event at the B.C. Midget Cross-Country Skiing Championships in Kamloops. (Photo submitted)

Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre skiers held their own against more than 200 skiers between the ages of nine-to-12 from across B.C., as well as Methow Valley U.S.A., over two days at the B.C. Midget Cross-Country Skiiing Championships, hosted by the Overlander Ski Club in Kamloops.

In the 2-km Classic technique, Linnaea Heidt (2010 girls) and Kiara Pighin (2007 girls) both won silver medals. Emily Lane (2010 girls) took the bronze.

Strong top-10 finishes came from Axel Hostyn, eighth (2007 boys), Simon Heidt, sixth (2008 boys), Lex Hostyn, ninth (2009 boys), Eula Palmer-Bird, fourth (2009 girls), Shayla Flanagan, seventh (2010 girls) and Sarah Mitchell 10th (2010 girls).

Other solid performances came from Carmen MacArthur, 12th (2007 girls), Sierra Munroe, 16th (2007 girls), Sophie Joerissen, 18th (2007 girls), Kai Flanagan, 19th (2008 boys), Issac MacDonald, 31st (2008 boys), Eli Zuidhof, 11th (2009 boys), Chase Pighin, 12th (2010 boys) and Jonah Markson, 13th (2010 boys).

Sovereign skiers shone brightly in the costumed 4X1.5km relay, bringing home a gold and bronze. The golden Sovereign girl’s team consisted of Sophie Joerissen, Carmen MacArthur, Kiara Pighin and Sierra Munroe. The boy’s bronze team included Axel Hostyn, Lex Hostyn, Simon Heidt and Kai Flanagan.

The 300m Sunday sprints were an exciting event. Sovereign Lake showed their speed with more podium finishes and impressive results. Linnaea Heidt won gold in the 2010 girls’ category. Lex Hostyn won silver, Axel Hostyn and Emily Lane won bronze.

Top-10 finishes came from Shayla Flanagan, fifth, Simon Heidt, seventh, Eula Palmer-Bird, 10th, Sophie Joerissen, 5th. Other tough competitors include Sarah Mitchell, 13th, Jonah Markson, 15th, Chase Pighin, 23rd, Kai Flanagan, 18th, Issac MacDonald, 22nd, Sierra Munroe, 11th, Carmen MacArthur, 12th and Kiara Pighin, 16th.

Lex Hostyn was one of five skiers to be recognized for exceptional Skate technique.



