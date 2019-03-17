Vernon curlers Ben Morin (left) and Erik Colwell have won the B.C. U18 Boys Curling Championship in Colwood, near Victoria. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon curler Colwell victorious in Colwood

Erik Colwell and Ben Morin of Vernon win B.C. U18 Boys Curling Championship on Vancouver Island

Vernon curlers Erik Colwell and Ben Morin are now 1-1 in B.C. curling finals in 2019.

The pair, who lost the B.C. Junior Men’s Final to eventual Canadian and World champion Tyler Tardi of Langley New Year’s Day at his home Vernon Curling, won the B.C. U18 Boys Curling Championships at the Juan de Fuca Curling Centre in Colwood, near Victoria, defeating Hayato Sato of New Westminster 9-4 in the gold-medal match.

READ ALSO: Vernon’s Colwell sets focus on home provincials

Colwell’s Vernon-Kamloops-Invermere rink of third Mitchell Kopytko, second Morin and lead Tyler Powell gave up a deuce in the opening end Sunday (without hammer), then equalized with a pair of their own in the third.

In the fourth, Colwell and company stole two for a 4-2 lead. Sato got one back to make it 4-3 in the fifth, then stole a single point to tie the game in the sixth.

With hammer, Colwell could only score a single point in seventh, and led 5-4 without hammer heading to the eighth end, where the turning point in the contest came.

The Vernon skip went out and stole four points for a 9-4 lead, and early handshakes.

Colwell went 5-2 in the round-robin of the eight-team field to clinch second place and a playoff spot.

The team was on a collision course with Sato as both teams started 5-0 and were scheduled to meet in the final round-robin game Friday afternoon with a possible showdown of undefeated rinks awaiting.

But Colwell and Sato both lost in Draw 6 – Colwell 8-4 to Johnson Tao of Richmond, Sato fell 3-2 to Alex Duncan-Wu of New Westminster.

Both Colwell and Sato were 5-1 going into the Friday showdown, which started with Sato scoring four in the first end and rolling to an 8-4 win over Colwell.

Sato got the bye to the final for finishing atop the standings.

READ ALSO: Vernon skip in hunt at B.C. U18 Curling Finals

Colwell, Duncan-Wu and Connor Deane of Delta all finished 5-2. Colwell got a bye to the semifinal after having defeated both rinks in the round-robin. Deane beat Duncan-Wu 5-2 in the tiebreaker to advance to play Colwell in Saturday’s semifinal.

Colwell jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three ends, then used his last rock in the eighth and final end to score one for a 5-4 victory.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon Vixens victorious

Just Posted

Vernon curler Colwell victorious in Colwood

Erik Colwell and Ben Morin of Vernon win B.C. U18 Boys Curling Championship on Vancouver Island

Coldstream garage gutted in Sunday fire

Investigators look to determine cause of fire in two-vehicle garage on Upland Drive

UPDATE: Highway 1 now open after avalanche

The highway remains closed

Vernon board company victim of smash-and-grab

Okanagan Skate Co. owner contemplates future in downtown Vernon after fourth break-in in four years

Armstrong Elementary ‘fastest improving school in B.C.’: Fraser Institute

Think tank releases its annual report card rankings of B.C.’s public and private elementary schools

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

UBC study shows honey bees can help monitor pollution in cities

Scientists analyzed beehives in high density urban areas to those off on Galiano Island

Family continues search for man missing on Vancouver Island in traditional healing journey

The RCMP say Thomas was last seen on the island on Aug. 7

Sarah McLachlan salutes Canadian music at Juno Awards tonight in London, Ont.

The Junos air live on Sunday

Airlines shift planes to get March Break travellers home amid Max 8 grounding

A number of domestic flights were cancelled

B.C. man mourns the loss of classmate killed in New Zealand mosque attack

When he heard news of the attack, he sent a message to his friend

Kootnekoff: What’s age got to do with it?

Is age relevant in dismissals? Under Canadian common law, an employer is… Continue reading

Okanagan Singer-Songwriter competition looks for new talent

The competition will celebrate its eighth anniversary this year

Ethiopia minister: ‘Clear similarities’ in Boeing crashes

Both the flight data recorder and the cockpit voice recorder were sent to Paris for analysis

Most Read