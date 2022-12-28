Jim and Jaelyn Cotter of Vernon lost a C event qualifier at the Eppic Ale Players Championship Mixed Doubles Curling Super Series event in Brantford, Ont. Dec. 16-18. (Darlene Danyliw Photo)

Jim and Jaelyn Cotter of Vernon lost a C event qualifier at the Eppic Ale Players Championship Mixed Doubles Curling Super Series event in Brantford, Ont. Dec. 16-18. (Darlene Danyliw Photo)

Vernon curlers ousted from mixed doubles qualifier

Father-daughter team of Jim and Jaelyn Cotter reach C event qualfying match in Ontario

The Vernon father/daughter curling duo of Jim and Jaelyn Cotter just missed qualifying for the playoffs at the Eppic Ale Players Championship Mixed Doubles Super Series event in Brantford, Ont. Dec. 16-18.

The Cotters went 3-3, eliminated in a C event qualifying match, 11-4, by Jennifer Dodds and Bruce Mouat from Stirling, Scotland.

The Vernon duo opened with a 6-1 loss to Jennifer Jones and Brent Laing of Barrie, Ont., but responded with a 6-5 victory over Lauren Cheal and Greg Cheal from Lennoxville, Que.

Next up was Jim Cotter’s longtime men’s teammate, Tyrel Griffith of Kelowna, teamed with Nancy Martin of Saskatoon. The Cotters defeated Griffith/Martin 7-4, then suffered a 7-4 setback to Jennifer Armstrong and Brayden Stewart of Regina.

Cotter and Cotter fought back with an 8-3 win over Lauren Wasylkiw and Shane Konings of Stouffville, Ont. before being eliminated.

The duo from Tallinn, Estonia, Marie Kaldvee/Harri Lill, went 5-0 to claim the championship, downing Jenny Perrett and Martin Rios of Glarus, Switzerland, 11-2 in the final.

curlingLocal SportsVernon

