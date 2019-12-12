Armstrong’s Tim Smith will be among the competitors at the B.C. Open and B.C. Women’s Stick Curling Championships this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15, at the Vernon Curling Club. (Black Press file photo)

Vernon Curling Club hosts B.C. stick curling finals

First time B.C. Women’s event hosted under Curl BC; Open championship has local flavour

The field is now complete as the teams gear up for the 2020 BC Open and Women’s Stick Curling Championships in Vernon this weekend.

This is the inaugural year of the women’s competition and the first time this event has been run under the Curl BC umbrella.

The event goes ahead at the Vernon Curling Club Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 14 and 15. Although it is taking place in 2019, this event will crown the 2020 stick champions.

These were direct entry championships and teams from across B.C. were invited to register.

Teams from Vernon, Enderby, Abbotsford, Salmon Arm, Armstrong, Kelowna, Creston and Comox Valley will compete.

This version of curling, which has been around since the 1980s, is played by two people throwing with a stick.

Visit curlbc.ca/vernon-stick-2020/ for event information.

The Open Stick Curling Championships have been running for more than a decade, but this is the first year that a women-only championship will be staged in B.C.

Both events lead to nationals at the Highland Curling Club in Regina from April 6-9.

Okanagan area team rosters for the stick provincial are:

Open Championship

Ast/Skrenek Vernon Skip: Brian Ast Third: Jim Skrenek

Baker/Zarowny Enderby Skip: Dale Baker Third: Betty Zarowny

Ball/Clemens Vernon Skip: Maurice Ball Third: Glenn Clemens

Bryanton/Olson Vernon Skip: Clifford Bryanton Third: Blaine Olson

DeSante/Davis Abbotsford Skip: Mike DeSante Third: Don Davis

Duplisee/Egli Salmon Arm Skip: Gordon Duplisee Third: Frank Egli

Ellison/Andrejew Kelowna Skip: Peter Ellison Third: George Andrejew

Fowler/Heinrichs Armstrong Skip: Wayne Heinrichs Third: Bill Fowler

Heinrichs-Lamerton Armstrong Skip: Dennis Heinrichs Third: Les Lamerton

Jones/Jenson Creston Skip: Allan Jones Third: Chris Jenson

Kellam/VanMeter Vernon Skip: Marvin VanMeter Third: Craig Kellam

Knopp/Abbott Enderby Skip: Carole Knopp Third: Mickey Abbott

Kratchmer/Barna Enderby Skip: Tom Kratchmer Third: Dwight Barna

Merklinger/Heath Vernon Skip: Dave Merklinger Third: Darren Heath

Sears/Campbell Armstrong Skip: Derrell Sears Third: John Campbell

Smith/Pieper Armstrong Skip: Tim Smith Third: Chris Pieper

Speed/Adams Armstrong Skip: Frank Speed Third: Bruce Adams

Wejr/Prokopetz Vernon Skip: Alan Wejr Third: Jack Prokopetz

Women’s championship

Dufour-Schroter Comox Valley Skip: Amber Dufour Third: Linda Schroter

LA LA Land Kelowna Curling Club Skip: Ann McColl Third: Lynne Margetts

McLaughlin-Armstrong Armstrong Skip: Deb McLaughlin Third: Diane Mouncey

Mollard-Poor Armstrong Skip: Lois Mollard Third: Liz Poor

Sears-Heinrichs Armstrong Skip: Sheron Sears Third: Carol Heinrichs.

