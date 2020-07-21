Vernon cyclist Braden Kersey completes one of his 57, 1.6-kilometre-long laps of Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country Sunday, July 21. Kersey and his cycling coach Jordan Cheyne of Kelowna both beat the previous Canadian Everesting record (cycling repeats on a hill of the athlete’s choice equal to the elevation of Mt. Everest (8,848 metres) as fast as possible). (Laura Medcalf photo)

Vernon cyclist betters Canadian event record

Braden Kersey and Kelowna coach both break national mark in event called Everesting

Halfway during his uphill quest to set a new Canadian record, Vernon cyclist Braden Kersey began questioning the goal.

Kersey and riding partner and coach Jordan Cheyne of Kelowna both established new Canadian marks Sunday, July 20, in a cycling event called Everesting, which consists of cycling repeats on a hill of the athlete’s choice equal to the elevation of Mt. Everest (8,848 metres) as fast as possible.

Kersey and Cheyne picked a 1.6-kilometre portion of Beaver Lake Road in Lake Country and each rode that section 57 times to achieve the elevation gain required.

Fifty-five laps would have done it but the pair threw in a couple of extra loops to be sure they had bested the record.

“I started out pretty hot, I was on an eight-hour pace,” said Kersey, 18, a W.L. Seaton Class of 2019 graduate. “About halfway through I thought, ‘Why am I doing this?’ And it felt like that every single lap to the end.”

Kersey completed the event in eight hours and 58 minutes while Cheyne, 28, set the new Canadian mark of 8:12. Both beat the old record set only a week prior by Kersey’s good friend Jacob Rubuliak of Kelowna, 17, who climbed the Knox Mountain road 38.5 times in nine hours and 33 minutes.

Kersey road a few laps with Rubuliak on Knox Mountain and that’s when the thought struck that he might be able to go after a new record.

A former triathlete coached by Vernon’s Laura Medcalf, Kersey gave up swimming and running to concentrate on cycling in September 2019, and enlisted the help of Cheyne. The pair discussed setting a new Everesting record and mapped out their course the day before.

After he completed his goal, Kersey was more than happy to get off his bike.

“I was pretty rough at the end,” he laughed. “I fell off my bike and stumbled into a chair. I’m pretty happy if I don’t see Beaver Lake Road again for a while.”

Kersey is a biology student at the University of Victoria. He’s working at Sun Country Cycle. Cheyne is a professional cyclist who rides for the Elevate – Webiplex Pro Cycling team.

READ MORE: Seaton Sonics runners sizzle

READ MORE: Kelowna close-up: A local cyclist is riding out of his ‘most successful year’


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cycling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CFL’s Edmonton team drops ‘Eskimos’ name, will begin search for new name

Just Posted

Vernon cyclist betters Canadian event record

Braden Kersey and Kelowna coach both break national mark in event called Everesting

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

Vernon innovation centre ready to roll

The View will be downtown Vernon centre that brings together innovators, entrepreneurs and creators

Fallen tree closes part of Vernon park trail

Access to Polson Park from Polson Drive cut off by fallen tree Tuesday, July 21

Woman assaulted by two men in Lake Country

RCMP seeking witnesses to July 19 incident

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

Not a chef: Buying local

Okanagan resident Andrew Levangie writes a new food column for Black Press Media

Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

Similar to going grocery shopping or seeing friends, if you are feeling sick, skip sex

Easter Seals charity organization hosting virtual camp-out for BC residents

The virtual “Great B.C. Camp Out” on Aug. 1 is targeted for families who are missing out on camping

LETTER: Summerland mayor’s actions unprofessional and inappropriate

Summerland mayor Toni Boot confronted store owner over selling Confederate bandanas

In photos: Racers fueled by ‘horsepower therapy’ take to Okanagan track despite slim crowd

The Penticton Speedway was limited to 50 people in the crowd last weekend

B.C. NDP stands by WorkSafeBC changes as business protests

Presuming COVID-19 infection job-related ‘contrary to medical science’

Teen boys unearth human remains while building fort in Burnaby park

Police are investigating to find the identity of the skeletal human remains

New COVID-19 outbreaks among young adults spark concern about bars, restaurants

Alberta and British Columbia have seen surges in new COVID-19 infections over the last two days

Most Read