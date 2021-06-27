Vernon cyclist makes history as first female solo rider to win world’s toughest race

Leah Goldstein was accompanied by her crew Saturday night in Annapolis, Maryland as she finished the Race Across America

Accompanied by her crew, and with the adoring public on hand to welcome her, Vernon’s Leah Goldstein makes history Saturday, June 26, in Annapolis, Maryland, becoming the first woman solo rider to win the Race Across America. (Facebook photo)

Rolling to the finish line was the slowest Vernon’s Leah Goldstein has cycled in the past two weeks.

Surrounded by her pink safety vest-clad crew, and with O Canada blaring on the speakers, Goldstein made history in Annapolis, Maryland, Saturday night, June 26. She became the first female solo rider to win what’s billed as the world’s toughest bicycle race, the Race Across America (RAAM) 2021.

Goldstein wheeled across the finish line going 4.2 miles per hour at 9:41 p.m. local time Saturday, having covered the 3,037-mile (4,888-kilometre) race from Oceanside, Cal. to Annapolis in nine days 13 hours and 16 minutes. Her total stop time for the race was one day 17 hours eight minutes.

“Thank you to Race Across America, my exceptionally amazing crew, all the fans and my awesome sponsors,” said Goldstein on her Facebook page. “I couldn’t have done this without you.”

Goldstein covered an average of 269 miles per day, at an average speed of 11.2 mph.

A total of 67 individual and team riders began the race on June 15. As of Sunday, June 27, there were still six riders on the course. A total of 34 had completed the event and 27 did not finish.

