Vernon’s Powell Connor of the B.C. Hockey League’s Trail Smoke Eaters (left) is one of four players from his team chosen to play for Team Canada West at the upcoming World Junior A Hockey Challenge in Dawson Creek. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon defenceman selected to Team Canada West roster

Powell Connor one of four members of BCHL’s Trail Smoke Eaters chosen to club

Vernon’s Powell Connor is one of four Trail Smoke Eaters players named to Team Canada West’s roster for the World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) Dec. 7 to 15 in Dawson Creek.

Connor, 19, has four goals and 18 points in 32 games this season with the Smokies. He’ll be joined on Canada West by teammates Philippe Lapointe, Owen Ozar and Kent Johnson, the B.C. Hockey League’s leading scorer.

READ MORE: Connor commits to Michigan State

“We’re really excited to have four guys going,” said Smoke Eaters head coach and general manager Jeff Tambellini.

“All four of those guys have had an outstanding year, and three of the top-five points-per-game guys in the league. And Powell Connor, he’s had such an outstanding year on both sides of the puck. He’s probably one of the best two-way guys in our league, so we’re really thrilled for those guys, and hope they have an amazing experience.”

READ MORE: Vernon’s Connor savours Royal Bank Cup glory

The lone returning BCHL player this year is Coquitlam Express forward Massimo Rizzo, who won a bronze medal at last year’s tournament.

Vernon Vipers defenceman Trey Taylor was among the players cut from the final roster.

The full list of BCHL participants in this year’s tournament includes:

Defencemen

Powell Connor – Trail Smoke Eaters;

Xavier Henry – Chilliwack Chiefs;

Forwards

Brendan Budy – Langley Rivermen;

Kent Johnson – Trail Smoke Eaters;

Kyler Kovich – Nanaimo Clippers;

Philippe Lapointe – Trail Smoke Eaters;

Luke Mylymok – Salmon Arm Silverbacks;

Owen Ozar – Trail Smoke Eaters;

Nick Poisson – Prince George Spruce Kings;

Massimo Rizzo – Coquitlam Express;

Ethan Scardina – Nanaimo Clippers;

“We are excited to have our final roster selected, and our staff and players are excited for the opportunity to represent Canada and compete for a gold medal in Dawson Creek,” said Jamie McCaig, director of operations for Team Canada West.

In total, Canada West’s 22-man roster is comprised of 11 BCHL players, including nine of the 13 forwards, nine from the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) and two from the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL).

On top of the 11 players, the BCHL will be well-represented on Canada West’s off-ice staff, including head coach Joe Martin (Alberni Valley), assistant coach Brian Maloney (Chilliwack), equipment manager Scott Crema (Alberni Valley) and athletic therapist Brayden Tonogai (Langley).

Team Canada West’s competition at the WJAC includes Canada East, Czech Republic, Russia and the United States.

Canada West kicks off its tournament Dec. 7 against the United States.

All games will be broadcast on the Hockey Canada website and on Hockey TV.

TSN and RDS will broadcast the bronze and gold medal games on Dec. 15.

—-with files from Trail Daily Times

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian lacrosse becomes latest sport to nix ‘midget’ from division names
Next story
Vernon player gets taste of life as pro soccer player

Just Posted

Vernon golf course among Canada’s best

Both tracks at Predator Ridge crack top-20 in list of 50 best public courses in the country

Vernon football player celebrates Canadian college championship

Former VSS Panther Josh Hyer helped the Calgary Dinos win the Vanier Cup

Can’t take the farm outta the girl: Armstrong resident

Heaton Place resident Maxine Berry recalls life on the farm in Alberta

Penny the Vernon pitbull works on her fitness

BC SPCA Vernon celebrates Penny’s milestones on social media

Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

Williams Lake RCMP issued a warrant for Darwyn Sellars’ arrest on Nov. 4, 2019

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Shooting victim’s son-in-law sentenced for vandalizing B.C. home of alleged killer’s wife

Zachary Charles Steele, son-in-law to Rudi Winter, pleaded guilty to mischief over $5,000

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

North Okanagan realtors feed the need with annual drive

42nd annual event goes Dec. 4 in support of local food bank

Car break-ins all too common in Vernon

EDITORIAL: It seems we can’t even go a week without someone having their window smashed

B.C.’s 500th lung transplant, from Vernon, delivers thanks

Judi Mori joins Operation Popcorn in Vancouver

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Most Read