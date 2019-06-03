Vernon defenceman signs with Penticton Vees

Scott Gilowski, 17, 6-foot-6, has spent the past two seasons with the Okanagan Rockets

Growing up in Vernon, Scott Gilowski is well aware of the lengthy B.C. Hockey League history between his hometown Vipers and the arch-rival Penticton Vees.

Gilowski will now be part of that rivalry.

Just not with his hometown club.

The Vees announced Thursday that they have received a commitment from the 17-year-old Gilowski for the 2019-20 season.

Gilowski might be familiar to Vees fans as he suited up for three games as an affiliate player last season. His BCHL debut came Nov. 17 at home against the Victoria Grizzlies.

The towering 6-foot-6 defender spent the past two seasons with the Okanagan Rockets of the British Columbia Major Midget League in Kelowna.

“I am looking forward to playing against Vernon, the games are always very competitive,” said Gilowski,who pocketed two goals and 14 assists in 34 games with the Rockets this past season. “I have always enjoyed watching the two teams battle it out.”

Gilowski has spent a season in Penticton before as he played his bantam season at the Okanagan Hockey Academy in 2016-17, scoring three goals and adding 12 assists in 25 games.

“I chose Penticton because it is a beautiful city, a great place to be and I have had nothing but good experiences living and playing in that town,” he said. “Penticton has a great school I’ll be returning to and where I will be able to finish up my high school education. I’ll be working with an academic advisor who has helped me quite a lot in the past.

“I chose the Vees because because they are a first-class organization and produce really great players and people. When I affiliated with them throughout the year they were very supportive and welcoming towards me and I am very excited to stay with them.”

Gilowski was selected in the seventh round, 153rd overall, of the 2017 Western Hockey League draft by the Prince George Cougars.



