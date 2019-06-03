The Penticton Vees have received a commitment for the 2019-20 B.C. Hockey League season from towering 6-foot-6 Vernon defenceman Scott Gilowski. (Gilowski family - photo)

Vernon defenceman signs with Penticton Vees

Scott Gilowski, 17, 6-foot-6, has spent the past two seasons with the Okanagan Rockets

Growing up in Vernon, Scott Gilowski is well aware of the lengthy B.C. Hockey League history between his hometown Vipers and the arch-rival Penticton Vees.

Gilowski will now be part of that rivalry.

Just not with his hometown club.

The Vees announced Thursday that they have received a commitment from the 17-year-old Gilowski for the 2019-20 season.

Gilowski might be familiar to Vees fans as he suited up for three games as an affiliate player last season. His BCHL debut came Nov. 17 at home against the Victoria Grizzlies.

READ ALSO FROM 2017: Broncos select King in WHL bantam draft

The towering 6-foot-6 defender spent the past two seasons with the Okanagan Rockets of the British Columbia Major Midget League in Kelowna.

“I am looking forward to playing against Vernon, the games are always very competitive,” said Gilowski,who pocketed two goals and 14 assists in 34 games with the Rockets this past season. “I have always enjoyed watching the two teams battle it out.”

Gilowski has spent a season in Penticton before as he played his bantam season at the Okanagan Hockey Academy in 2016-17, scoring three goals and adding 12 assists in 25 games.

“I chose Penticton because it is a beautiful city, a great place to be and I have had nothing but good experiences living and playing in that town,” he said. “Penticton has a great school I’ll be returning to and where I will be able to finish up my high school education. I’ll be working with an academic advisor who has helped me quite a lot in the past.

“I chose the Vees because because they are a first-class organization and produce really great players and people. When I affiliated with them throughout the year they were very supportive and welcoming towards me and I am very excited to stay with them.”

Gilowski was selected in the seventh round, 153rd overall, of the 2017 Western Hockey League draft by the Prince George Cougars.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Warriors beat Raptors 109-104, even NBA Finals at 1-1

Just Posted

Vandals strike North Okanagan provincial park campground

Lawn chewed up and picnic tables vandalized at Mabel Lake Provincial Park near Lumby Sunday

Community Foundation of North Okanagan dishes out $200,000

A total of 30 North Okanagan groups and organizations benefit from CFNO grant program

Vernon ‘basketball school’ seeks applicants

The 34th Hoops and Hustle Basketball Camp at Fulton Secondary goes July 2-5

Armstrong’s Marigold Mile replanted

Local elementary students plant marigold flowers along stretch of Pleasant Valley Road

Crew working on North Okanagan wildfire

Suspected human-caused fire located between Silver Star and Mabel Lake Provincial Parks

VIDEO: Warriors beat Raptors 109-104, even NBA Finals at 1-1

Sluggish third quarter too much for Toronto to overcome

Boeing warns of potential wing problems in some 737 aircraft

The 737 Max was grounded worldwide following two crashes involving the model

Occupants reportedly flee the scene of single vehicle accident in Penticton

Witnesses say two people left the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Upper Bench Road Sunday

Sleeping driver hits bus, motorcycle near Victoria

Traffic down to one lane while crews clear scene

Snooping through your partner’s phone? It might not end as badly as you think: study

More than half of relationships survived the incident, a UBC study suggests

Summerland sailing association seeks tenure of waterfront

Docks were damaged during recent flooding of Okanagan Lake

Weekend gas prices drop under $1.60 a litre in Metro Vancouver

Record highs hit over $1.70 earlier this spring

Okanagan Kidney Walk raises over $22,000

All of the money goes to the Kidney Foundation of Canada for research and treatments

Burnaby mayor wants more action on pipeline after meeting with Trudeau

The National Energy Board endorsed the pipeline expansion earlier this year

Most Read