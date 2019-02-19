Vernon falls to Kelowna on the road

Ringette action sees U12 Okanagan rivals face to face

Vernon U12B Lightning traveled to Kelowna on Saturday to play the Kelowna U12A team.

The final score of 7-4 for Kelowna did not show how close the game really was.

In other ringette news: Vernon ringette players lead B.C. to Canada Games

Vernon’s Lucia Manton opened the scoring from defense with an assist to Avery Smith and then Avery Smith popped one in to end the first period at a 4-2 score. In the second period Smith had her second goal assisted by Abby Mahortoff and Manton added another goal with assists to Rory Lang and Theryn Petty.

The score was 6-4 at this time but Kelowna scored one final goal with 30 seconds left in the game.

Kassidy Peterson played a great game in net making a number of strong saves.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vernon set to fill the stands for Special Olympics
Next story
Visually-impaired Lumby skier pumped for Canada Winter Games

Just Posted

Penticton victim in Kamloops shooting may be a case of mistaken identity

Rex Gill, 44, was not previously known to Kamloops police unlike second shooting victim

Okanagan ski resort officials displeased with Family Day roll-out

From one peak of the Okanagan to the other, resort officials have raised concerns

Vernon groups in the pink for anti-bullying day

Pink Shirt Day Wednesday, Feb. 27, has support of school district, RCMP and business community

Vernon set to fill the stands for Special Olympics

BC Winter Games opening ceremony and events ready to shine

Vernon Vortex speed skater wins Canada Games bronze

Laura Hall helps B.C. finish third in team pursuit; Vernon biathlete cracks top-10

‘Our entire municipality is heartbroken’: Seven children die in Halifax house fire

A man and woman remained in hospital Tuesday afternoon, the man with life-threatening injuries

A Mother’s Wish: Ryan Shtuka’s mother wants her son to be ‘forever known’

‍‍‍‍‍“Let me tell you a story …. it all began with a boy named Ryan”

Bomb threats, shootings, a kidnapping: Drug war rocks Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP battles a series of violent events

B.C. hotel trashes Channing Tatum in favour of Ryan Reynolds

Tatum’s picture left in recycling bin, replaced with photo of Ryan Reynolds

B.C. firefighters rescue bear cub stuck up a tree

Family Day was eventful for cub, firefighters

B.C. high school robotics team ranked first in the world for programming

The Surrey team was also named tournament finalists at VEX Robotics Competition on Feb. 1

New trial ordered over banning whales, dolphins at Vancouver aquarium

Park board’s appeal reverses previous decision that found it had no right to implement a ban

Letter: United We Roll a working-class protest

The United We Roll movement makes me proud to be a Canadian.… Continue reading

Vernon falls to Kelowna on the road

Ringette action sees U12 Okanagan rivals face to face

Most Read