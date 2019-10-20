Vernon female bantam rep hockey returns

Bantam Lakers are back after a year’s absence, featuring players from the North Okanagan-Shuswap

The Vernon Rellish Transport Bantam A Female Lakers ended their first tournament with a respectable fifth place out of 10 teams Thanksgiving weekend in Kelowna.

Bantam A Female Hockey has again been ignited in Vernon for the 2019-20 season with players from Salmon Arm, Armstrong, Lumby, Lake Country and Vernon.

Coached by Brent Magnus, Braden Robertson and Renee Huber, the Lakers are excited for what the season holds and ready to represent the North Okanagan.

The Lakers started off slow in the Friday afternoon game vs. North Shore Avalanche at Rutland Arena with a 6-1 loss. Makenna Jackson scored the lone unassisted goal.

Vernon rebounded that evening with a 7-1 win over the Prince George Cougars. Jackson, Holly Magnus and Kaisy Huber each scored twice, Renee Muller had the other and assists went to Lily Roberts, Parker Davidson, Hannah Robertson, Hanna Menzies and Magnus. Jordan Tung picked up the win in net.

The lone Saturday game saw the Lakers lose a close one that could have gone either way, falling 2-1 to Grande Prairie Elite Storm. Faith Seehaver had the lone Lakers goal.

Mya Lesage took the loss but played amazing in net, making some key saves.

Before the ladies were able to indulge on some Thanksgiving feasts, the team blanked Calgary Inferno 6-0.

Roberts scored twice to lead the team, Jackson, McLennan, Magnus (shorthanded) and Davidson had the others while assists went to Muller, Tori Maltman and Davidson. Tung got the win in net.

The Lakers finished their tournament with a great 6-2 victory over the host Kelowna Rockets.

Shots were 52-19 in favour of the Lakers. Lesage got the win in goal.

Roberts, with two, powerplay goals from Magnus and Huber, and singles from Davidson and Maltman accounted for the Vernon scoring. Seehaver had two assists.

The Lakers are sponsored by Rellish Transport, Imagine Pools and Waterscapes, The Tile Guy, Jespersen Industries Electrical Contracting and Braden Robertson Construction, all helping to revive female bantam A hockey in Vernon.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian Shapovalov captures Stockholm Open for first ATP Tour title

Just Posted

Vernon Panthers shut down South Kamloops

Top-ranked Cats roll to 27-0 victory over Titans at Greater Vernon Athletics Park

Vernon Vipers win fifth straight

Matt Kowalski scores in overtime as Snakes stop Trail Smoke Eaters 3-2 at Kal Tire Place

Rain in forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap region

Mixed bag of clouds, sun and showers forecast for the week ahead

Vernon Lotto 649 ticket matches five of six numbers and bonus

Ticket in Saturday’s draw bought in Vernon and is worth nearly $32,000

PPC party discredits its former Kelowna-Lake Country president’s past accusations of racism

Daniel Joseph left the party in March and is now an independent candidate in the riding

VIDEO: Scheer won’t say if Conservatives hired consultant to ‘destroy’ People’s party

Conservative leader says it’s policy not to comment

Summerland council agrees to 30-year lease with steam railway

Tourist train has been operating as an attraction in Summerland since 1995

Speeding a concern on Summerland streets

Police observe fast motorists in town and on Highway 97

Greta Thunberg meets with First Nations chief in Fort McMurray

Thunberg has turned her protest against climate change into a global movement

A day before the election, poll shows Conservatives slightly ahead in popular vote: Ipsos

Voters can cast their ballot on Oct. 21

Canucks hang on for 3-2 win over Rangers in New York

Vancouver scores three times in first period

More beef products recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

The food safety watchdog has been investigating possible E. coli 0157:H7

Roads contractor waits for snow removal equipment as winter looms

The newly-hired highway maintenance company serving the region is hitting some bumps… Continue reading

B.C. VIEWS: How to get the best deal on your ICBC car insurance

ICBC slowly being dragged into the 21st century

Most Read