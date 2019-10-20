Vernon female bantam rep hockey returns

Bantam Lakers are back after a year’s absence, featuring players from the North Okanagan-Shuswap

The Vernon Rellish Transport Bantam A Female Lakers ended their first tournament with a respectable fifth place out of 10 teams Thanksgiving weekend in Kelowna.

Bantam A Female Hockey has again been ignited in Vernon for the 2019-20 season with players from Salmon Arm, Armstrong, Lumby, Lake Country and Vernon.

Coached by Brent Magnus, Braden Robertson and Renee Huber, the Lakers are excited for what the season holds and ready to represent the North Okanagan.

The Lakers started off slow in the Friday afternoon game vs. North Shore Avalanche at Rutland Arena with a 6-1 loss. Makenna Jackson scored the lone unassisted goal.

Vernon rebounded that evening with a 7-1 win over the Prince George Cougars. Jackson, Holly Magnus and Kaisy Huber each scored twice, Renee Muller had the other and assists went to Lily Roberts, Parker Davidson, Hannah Robertson, Hanna Menzies and Magnus. Jordan Tung picked up the win in net.

The lone Saturday game saw the Lakers lose a close one that could have gone either way, falling 2-1 to Grande Prairie Elite Storm. Faith Seehaver had the lone Lakers goal.

Mya Lesage took the loss but played amazing in net, making some key saves.

Before the ladies were able to indulge on some Thanksgiving feasts, the team blanked Calgary Inferno 6-0.

Roberts scored twice to lead the team, Jackson, McLennan, Magnus (shorthanded) and Davidson had the others while assists went to Muller, Tori Maltman and Davidson. Tung got the win in net.

The Lakers finished their tournament with a great 6-2 victory over the host Kelowna Rockets.

Shots were 52-19 in favour of the Lakers. Lesage got the win in goal.

Roberts, with two, powerplay goals from Magnus and Huber, and singles from Davidson and Maltman accounted for the Vernon scoring. Seehaver had two assists.

The Lakers are sponsored by Rellish Transport, Imagine Pools and Waterscapes, The Tile Guy, Jespersen Industries Electrical Contracting and Braden Robertson Construction, all helping to revive female bantam A hockey in Vernon.

