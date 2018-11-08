Mikayla Bishop, left, and goalie Emma Bishop take a breather at practice with coach Connie Runnals. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Vernon female hockey in tournament mode

Two teams formed in Greater Vernon Association

They are calling it The Remembrance Day Classic.

Vernon female hockey will celebrate its rise in numbers by honouring fallen veterans and playing their inaugural Atom/Pee Wee tournament starting Friday at Kal Tire Place North and Priest Valley Arena.

“Greater Vernon Minor Hockey Association efforts to ensure Vernon has a female league has been well appreciated and welcomed by the community,” said tournament director Rocio Alejandre. “The turnout for female hockey has been overwhelming along with great community support. The Vernon Falcons (Atom) and the Vernon Predators (Pee Wee), will host six teams from Kelowna, Penticton, Richmond and Vancouver. To kick off the tournament, we will have the national anthem sung by Justin Moore and puck drop will be by Stella Soprano, a long-serving member of Legion Branch #25.”

Former Vernon Laker junior and St. Norbert Knights collegiate forward Spencer Ward is the head coach of the Atom Falcons, while Zenna Defoor is the head coach of the Pee Wee team. Ward is away this weekend so ex-BCHL goalie Chris Godard is stepping in as head coach of the Falcons.

“This is the first year we’ve had two girls teams,” said Ward. “We have 30 to 40 girls at practice Thursday nights. It’s great for the girls socially and emotionally. It’s very good for the girls to be around other girls on the ice and in the dressing room.”

For years, minor hockey has assigned one or two female players to teams mainly comprised of boys.

The Falcons open play Friday at 3:30 p.m. against the Kelowna Jets, while the Predators face the Kelowna Panthers at 5:15 p.m. Both games are at Kal Tire Place North.

The Penticton Dragons meet the Richmond Ravens in Atom play at 6 p.m. (PV Arena), while the Penticton Thunder tangle with Vancouver at 7 p.m. in a Pee Wee tilt (Kal Tire Place North).

Both finals go Sunday with the Atoms playing at 9:30 a.m. and the Pee Wees at 11:15 a.m., both at Kal Tire Place North.

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada losing ground on abuse and harassment reporting in sports: study

Just Posted

Officers assaulted as man pulls knife, bear spray at Vernon store

Kyle Larue, a 27-year-old of no fixed address, is facing numerous charges related to this incident.

Vernon vehicle fires thought to be arson

Two separate vehicle arsons in Pleasant Valley Road area in two days

Coldstream couple survives carbon monoxide scare

“We were extremely lucky. We’re still here because [the detector] worked.”

Delays continue in Vernon attempted murder case

Tyson Darryl Cole, born 1987, will appear next Nov. 15

Date set for Sagmoen bail decision

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will appear Nov. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Sharon and Bram say the singing won’t stop with retirement tour

It’s often parents and grandparents who know them best, the pair say

North Okanagan ready to remember

Remembrance Day ceremonies to be observed throughout North Okanagan Sunday

Suspect in Alberta explosions ID’d as 21-year-old man

Kane Kosolowsky died of gunshot wounds after being found in the parkade east of Edmonton, police said

Vernon female hockey in tournament mode

Two teams formed in Greater Vernon Association

Reformed right-wing extremist from England loses battle to stay in Canada

B.C. man says his hate dissolved 16 years ago but his 1990s beliefs may have caught up to him

Secwepemc community honours veterans

The ceremony at the Chase Community Hall featured tales of the challenges aboriginal veterans faced

Convicted child abductor Randall Hopley living in Vancouver

Hopley was convicted in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Sparwood boy

Good-looking servers influence how food tastes – for better and worse: B.C. study

Men were more likely to be influenced by an attractive server, new research says

B.C. union celebrates end of senior care ’contract flipping’

Adrian Dix says stability is key to increasing care standards

Most Read