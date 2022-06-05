Vernon fighter wins double gold at World event

The Lillatron caused a stir in California.
Vernon Brazilian jiu-jitsu martial artist Lillian (Lillatron) Marchand won double gold medals at the World Jiu-Jitsu IBJFF Championship at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Cal. Saturday, June 4.
Marchand, who moved from her home on Westside Road to live and train with the Atos Jiu-Jitsu Academy in San Diego, won the Female Juvenile 1 Blue Lightweight class, defeating Ashlee Funegra from the Art of Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Costa Mesa, Cal.
She also captured gold in the Female Juvenile 1 Blue Open Class Lightweight event, defeating Mia Funegra from Art of Jiu-Jitsu with Ashlee Funegra finishing third.
“Thank you to all of my professors, teammates, family and friends for supporting me,” said Marchand in an Instagram post. “These last five months have been tough, but it was all worth it.”
Marchand’s results helped Atos Jiu-Jitsu finish first in the Juvenile Team Standings with 63 points, 13 more than second-place The GF Team from Burnaby.
Atos’ Adult Male competitors helped the club finish third in the team event while the adult women placed fourth.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.