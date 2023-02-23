Vernon flag football returns following record year

Registration for Vernon and District Minor Football Association’s flag football program for 2023 is now open. (Contributed)

One of the ways Vernon and District Minor Football Association (VDMFA) grows its tackle program is by introducing players new and old to a non-tackle version of the sport.

Registration and all information about VDMFA’s popular flag football program is now available online at vdmfa.ca.

“Flag football is a great non-contact sport that focuses on learning the game of football in a fun environment,” said VDMFA president Devin Rodger, a former Canadian Football League player. “Many players loved the game so much they registered for tackle football in fall, making the 2022 football season the largest number of registrants ever.

“The sport is growing in popularity as last year we reached our maximum number of players in most of our divisions.”

There is a U10, U12, U14 division for the flag football program, which runs April to June.

“We ordered two more colors in each division to accommodate the continued growth of the sport,” said Rodger.

A Mandatory Combine (practice) will be held Sunday, April 2, from 12:30-4:30 p.m. at Greater Vernon Athletic Park (GVAP), located at the Vernon campus of Okanagan College.

Practices start April 14 and go every Friday until June 9 from 5-7 p.m. at GVAP.

Games are Sundays at GVAP from April 16 to June 11.

“It would be nice if we could create an all-girl team in each division which has never been done,” said Rodger. “We are also looking for new coaches to volunteer their time and we will provide training and playbooks before the start of the season.”

The cost is $193. These fees include the provision of soft helmets, mouth guards, game shirts and shorts. It will also include the mandatory insurance and membership fees of $43.

If the athlete has already paid for these fees for another football program in 2023 then these fees are not payable.

Flag football registration for the 2023 season is now open. For more information, contact Rodger at President@vdmfa.ca.

