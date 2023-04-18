Vernon football player named to U Sports top showcase game

The linebacker for the UBC Thunderbirds will be playing at the 2023 East-West Bowl in May

Brad Hladik played eight games last year on both the defensive and offensive side of the ball for the Thunderbirds (UBC Thunderbirds Photo).

Vernon’s Brad Hladik is getting national recognition on the gridiron.

The linebacker and running back, who played high school football with Vernon Secondary, is one of over 90 university players to be selected to the 2023 East-West Bowl.

The May 13 football showcase is an annual all-star event of the best players, who will be eligible for the following year’s CFL draft.

Hladik just finished up his third season with the UBC Thunderbirds, and has taken on a number of roles within the team. Starting as a tight end, he has since moved to the defensive side of the ball, as a linebacker, and has also moonlighted as a running back.

Before UBC, Hladik played for the Okanagan Sun back in 2018. His brother, Ben, plays for the BC Lions as a linebacker.

The East side is composed primarily of student-athletes representing schools from the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) and Reseau du Sport Etudiant du Quebec (RSEQ) conferences, as well as Carleton, Ottawa, Queen’s, and York. The West contingent is primarily made up of players from Canada West and the remaining Ontario University Sport (OUA) universities.

The Bowl is set for Saturday, May 13, with a 10 a.m. kick off from McMaster University’s Ron Joyce Field in Hamilton.

Last year, the West team emerged victorious in a tight 11-8 game, to stretch their winning streak to five.

For the full roster, visit usports.ca/football.

