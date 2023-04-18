Brad Hladik played eight games last year on both the defensive and offensive side of the ball for the Thunderbirds (UBC Thunderbirds Photo).

Brad Hladik played eight games last year on both the defensive and offensive side of the ball for the Thunderbirds (UBC Thunderbirds Photo).

Vernon football player named to U Sports top showcase game

The linebacker for the UBC Thunderbirds will be playing at the 2023 East-West Bowl in May

Vernon’s Brad Hladik is getting national recognition on the gridiron.

The linebacker and running back, who played high school football with Vernon Secondary, is one of over 90 university players to be selected to the 2023 East-West Bowl.

The May 13 football showcase is an annual all-star event of the best players, who will be eligible for the following year’s CFL draft.

Hladik just finished up his third season with the UBC Thunderbirds, and has taken on a number of roles within the team. Starting as a tight end, he has since moved to the defensive side of the ball, as a linebacker, and has also moonlighted as a running back.

Before UBC, Hladik played for the Okanagan Sun back in 2018. His brother, Ben, plays for the BC Lions as a linebacker.

The East side is composed primarily of student-athletes representing schools from the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) and Reseau du Sport Etudiant du Quebec (RSEQ) conferences, as well as Carleton, Ottawa, Queen’s, and York. The West contingent is primarily made up of players from Canada West and the remaining Ontario University Sport (OUA) universities.

The Bowl is set for Saturday, May 13, with a 10 a.m. kick off from McMaster University’s Ron Joyce Field in Hamilton.

Last year, the West team emerged victorious in a tight 11-8 game, to stretch their winning streak to five.

For the full roster, visit usports.ca/football.

READ MORE: Vernon player looks to share football culture

READ MORE: PHOTOS: UBC Thunderbirds win historic football game in Vernon

FootballPanthersVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna man keeps people shredding from his shed

Just Posted

Brad Hladik played eight games last year on both the defensive and offensive side of the ball for the Thunderbirds (UBC Thunderbirds Photo).
Vernon football player named to U Sports top showcase game

Vernon Community Singers dressed for the 1970s, left to right Pauline Huseby, Maaike vanZwaaij, Julie Pick, Janet Irving, Debbie Simpson, Renee deTourdonnet, John Irving, Wendy Waters, Ardene Howe and Marsha Thompson. (Contributed)
Songs from the ’70s get Vernon singers in the groove

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP released this photo of a suspect involved in a theft that took place Tuesday, April 11, 2023, with the hope that a member of the public will be able to identify them. (RCMP photo)
Police seek help identifying Vernon theft suspect

Coldstream’s Dean Francks (left, with daughter Kristen after the pair won the B.C. Senior Girls AA Volleyball Championship in Merritt in December 2022) has been named a B.C. School Sports Citation of Excellence Award Winner for 2022-23. (Contributed)
Coldstream community coach collects citation

Pop-up banner image