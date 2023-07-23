Vernon football players bring home accolades in regional events

Jace Collard, Austin Dunnill and Cisko Hove, the three Vernon football players competing at the U18 Canada Cup. (Photo by Darren Hove) Cisko Hove shedding the block against Alberta. (Photo by Darren Hove) Jace Collard pushing past Team Ontario. (Photo by Darren Hove) Anderson Bicknell with Football Alberta representative after receiving the defensive MVP award for the bronze medal game. (Contributed) Cisko Hove and Anderson Bicknell with Team BC U 18 Selects Defensive Coordinator Aaron Chan. (Photo by Darren Hove) Austin Dunnill blocking a player from Team Manitoba in the Skills competition. (Photo by Darren Hove) Anderson Bicknell making the tackle on a Team Alberta player. (Contributed)

Vernon football players brought home medals and an MVP award at regional events hosted across the country.

At the 2023 Western Challenge in Regina, Ayden Mcdonald and Ayden Stringer, both from the Vernon Secondary School (VSS) Panthers, competed for Team B.C. and won the silver medal.

Their first game was a tight 20-17 victory over Alberta. Then, in the gold medal match, BC fell 34-0 to Saskatchewan.

At the U18 Canada Cup, Jace Collard, Austin Dunnill and Cisko Hove played through the adversity of wildfire smoke, poor air quality and schedule changes in Edmonton for Team B.C.

They ended up finishing seventh out of eight teams, after losing 22-0 to Ontario and 9-8 to New Brunswick. All final medal games were cancelled due to poor air quality.

In the U18 Western Showcase, hosted in Sherwood Park, Alta, Anderson Bicknell showcased his prowess on the defensive end to win the MVP award on that side of the ball.

His B.C. team lost to Alberta Blue in game one, 45-13. The second game, against Alberta White, was an exciting nail biter, where B.C. emerged victorious to win bronze.

Full results from the games can be found at footballcanada.com.

