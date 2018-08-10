Maria Smith of the Pink Lady Bugs tracks the ball during the Capri Cup at the Vernon Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Vernon foursomes dominate Capri Cup

Vernon Golf and Country Club teams finish one-two-three at annual Capri Cup team event

It was a home course sweep of the top three positions at the annual Capri Cup four-women team golf tournament at the Vernon Golf and Country Club.

Retrogression was used to determine the top five teams, with the quartet of Thelma Trickett, Mia Sakakibara, Gloria Wilms and Rita Usher coming out on top at -27, the same score as club mates Terry Loschuk, Darlene Walker, Jo Connelly and Calgary pick-up Pam Deines.

The Vernon club team of Marla Taylor, Penny Birmingham, Donna Schultz and Lisa Krushen finished at -25 under, same as teams from the Okanagan Golf Course in Kelowna and Blind Bay’s Shuswap Lake Estates, but were awarded third on retrogression.

Members of the host club won all of the closest to the pin prizes as well, including Linda Hamilton on hole 3; Taylor on hole 5; Sandy Lays on hole 14 and Donna Schultz on hole 17.

There were 16 deuces in the event.

Five other teams from the Vernon club cracked the top-16. Marg Craig, Gail Fairburn, Wilma Hamer and Lorna Jaschke finished ninth at -23 (retrogression).

Nancy Davies, Beth Houston, Rae Jensen and Rita Foisy were 11th at -22. Rosemarie Rachwalksi, Norma Lemiski, Debbie Fisher and Brenda Chomin placed 13th at -20, beating out clubmates Karen Christian, Deanna Moglove, Nadien Haneman and Sandy Lays on retrogression.

The foursome of Wendy Berger, Cindy Stone, Maria Smith and CAthy Pals-Gallagher was 16th at -19.

Gloria Morgan, Jewlie Milligan, Cora Prevost and Sue Weiss of Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club placed 10th at -22.

 

Cindy Stone of the Pink Lady Bugs makes a par putt during the Capri Cup Tuesday at the Vernon Golf and Country Club. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Previous story
B.C. Lions rally for 31-23 comeback win over Eskimos
Next story
Okanagan basketball team wins silver at International Children’s Games in Jerusalem

Just Posted

Camp site, road closed due to Mabel Creek wildfire

Sugar Lake site also closed as Lumby and Cherryville fires grow

Crews work towards Harris Creek wildfire containment

Recommended closures near Sugar Mountain, Mabel Creek fires

Vernon-born actress shines on Hallmark’s silver-screen

Hannah Pederson booked her first lead role in Hallmark’s Garage Sale Mystery: The Mask Murder

Downtown Vernon Association cancels tonight’s Civic Sounds concert

DVA cites extreme heat and poor air quality advisories for cancelling concert with The Keys

Vernon Crisis Hotline calls for volunteers

The program is hoping for 12 new volunteers for October training program.

Blizzards support B.C. kids

Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen today!

Okanagan basketball team wins silver at International Children’s Games in Jerusalem

Armstrong’s Mitch Goodwin coaches Kelowna girls to silver in basketball

B.C. Lions rally for 31-23 comeback win over Eskimos

QB Lulay surpasses 20,000-yard mark for CFL career

UPDATE: Wildfire sparks evacuation alert north of Highway 97C

New wildfire on Gottfriedsen Mountain

Martin Mars unlikely to see firefighting action in Port Alberni

Water bomber ‘isn’t anywhere ready’ for fires burning in its Vancouver Island backyard

Cathedral Lakes Lodge prepares to reopen as Placer Mountain fire held

The Placer Mountain fire burning in the Similkameen is considered held

Spectacular meteor show expected

This Saturday and Sunday, more than 100 meteors can be seen per hour.

Predator Ridge hosts second job fair this season

There are still many positions that need to be filled.

Is B.C.’s heat wave hot enough to bake cookies?

Can the sun bake chocolate chip cookie dough left on a tray inside a vehicle?

Most Read