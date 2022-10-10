Vernon freestyle ski club project continues

Club hosting sponsors night to help raise funds as its continues working on year-round training site

The Silver Star Freestyle Club will hold a fundraiser Oct. 18 at Alexanders Beach Pub to help continue its Dry-Slope to Airbag Project. (Contributed)

A burger and a beverage can help out a Vernon sports group.

The Silver Star Freestyle Club is embarking on Phase 2 of its year-round training facilities project to give its athletes the opportunity to train throughout the year and close to home.

“We are currently building a dry-slope to airbag at the airbag site on SilverStar Mountain Resort (SSMR),” said Luke Friesen with the freestyle club. “This will allow our club athletes and athletes from all the region and beyond to train during the off-season.

The club will host its first fundraiser of the new season Tuesday, Oct. 18, with a sponsors’ beer/burger night at Alexanders Beach Pub on Kalamalka Road in Coldstream. Proceeds will go to the airbag project.

Since 1996, the Silver Star Freestyle Club has grown to become the largest such club in B.C. with more than 250 athletes and more than 40 coaches.

In 2021-22, the freestyle club had 286 winter participants skiing or snowboarding, 42 coaches on staff, and more than 50 volunteers and events and regular activities.

Approximately 30 club athletes competed in the Freestyle Ski Provincial Timber Tour Series (moguls, slopestyle and big air), 15 competed in the Junior Freeski Series, and another 25 took part in the B.C. Snowboard Series. Vernon athletes collected multiple medals at all of those events.

The club’s participants were able to 20+ and 30+ days of air bag training, air site on snow days, moguls, freeski and terrain park training.

Club alumni include Canadian Olympian Elena Gaskell, Noah Morrison, Patrick Dew, Tanner Gordon and Tate Garrod.

