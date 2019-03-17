Elena Gaskell of Vernon reacts to her winning of the FIS Crystal Globe for season, at the FIS Freestyle World Cup big air freeski event, Saturday in Quebec City. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot - photo)

Vernon freestyle skier captures season-long trophy

Elena Gaskell wins bronze at World Cup big air event in Quebec City, secures Crystal Globe for year

Quel week-end for Vernon freestyle skier Elena Gaskell.

Downtown Quebec City was the scene of the last Big Air event of the 2018-19 season. Gaskell earned the bronze medal in the women’s FIS Freeski World Cup competition and, in the process, gets to take home the Big Air Crystal Globe.

Gaskell did a left double cork 1260 tail grab in her third jump, which propelled her to third place with total points of 158.00, just ahead of her compatriot Yuki Tsubota (156.00). The young Megan Oldham came in fifth with a score of 152.75.

READ ALSO: Vernon’s Elena Gaskell to shred World Championships

READ ALSO: Vernon’s Gaskell gears up for X Games

“I’m speechless! I’m so happy,” said Gaskell about receiving her first career Crystal Globe. “I had a good season, even if there were little injuries along the way that meant I couldn’t train as hard as I would have wanted, but in the end I was able to ski well at the right time.”

Of Saturday’s competition, Gaskell explained, “I didn’t get my grabs in the first two runs, so I felt some pressure at the starting gate right before my last run. Luckily, I got it on the third try, and that’s what got me my best score of the day.”

Vernon’s Noah Morrison placed 15th in the men’s competition. Philippe Langevin of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was the top Canadian, finishing fifth. Max Moffatt of Caledon, Ont., was sixth.


