Vernon golf course hosts first Men’s Night event

The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club hosted its first Men’s Night of the 2020 year Tuesday, July 7, attracting 57 players. (Morning Star - file photo)

The Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club held its first Men’s Night event of the season Tuesday, July 7.

The event attracted 57 players competing for Titleist hats (first-place prize), Spall logo gloves (second place) and sleeve of golf balls (third place).

0-9 FLIGHT (22 players):

1st low gross: Chris Jahnig 66

2nd low gross: Paul Holtom 74

3rd low gross: Randy Strang 75 (retrogression)

1st low net: Tyler Galenzoski 69 (R)

2nd low net: Dave Schneider 69

3rd low net: Jeff Smith 70

10-12 FLIGHT (12 players):

1st low gross: Tom Gordon 80

2nd low gross: Doug Hiebert 85

1st low net: Dan Gardiner 70

2nd low net: Ivan Sluys (Dutchy) 77 (R)

13-16 FLIGHT (12 players):

1st low gross: Riley Clark 78

2nd low gross: Ron Harper 85

1st now net: Hagen Klose 65

2nd low net: Doug Jackson 74 (R)

17+ FLIGHT (11 players):

1st low gross: Hubie Petersen 81

2nd low gross: Russ Brown 89

1st low net: Rodger Berger 69

2nd low net: Louie Siewertsen 71

The Home Hardware door prize winner was Don Helm.

This week, the Duece Pot will be back by very popular demand.

“As the number of players grows, we will add back the 9-hole prizes,” said Men’s Night spokesperson Kyle Wiebe.



