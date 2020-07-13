The defending champions of the RBC PGA Scramble national championship are from Carman, Man. The Rise Golf Course in Vernon will host a local qualifier of the national event Sunday, July 26. (Photo submitted)

Vernon golf course to host national event local qualifier

The Rise hosts the RBC PGA Scramble qualifier Sunday, July 26

Vernon and North Okanagan golfers itching for some competition will have the opportunity to participate in a local qualifier of the RBC PGA Scramble.

The event will take place Sunday, July 26, at the Rise Golf Course in Vernon.

The RBC PGA Scramble is a national series of events, with the winners of each local qualifier being invited to participate in one of 11 Regional Finals later this summer. From there, each Regional Final winner will be awarded the chance to participate and win a National Championship at the prestigious Cabot Links Golf Course in Nova Scotia in the fall.

“If unable to host the National Final due to COVID-19 restrictions, players can anticipate an enhanced Regional Final experience,” said Cole Crawford of Stellick Marketing Communications.

The competition is open to teams of four eligible amateur golfers who all have an up-to-date Golf Canada handicap and are 19 years of age and older.

To register or see a full list of local qualifiers in your area, golfers can visit rbcpgascramble.com/local-qualifiers/.

Registration for the Vernon event closes this Sunday, July 19 (one week prior to the event).

EventsGolfSports

