Vernon’s Ryan Vest of Predator Ridge Golf Course cracked the top-20 at the B.C. Junior Men’s Golf Championshp at Nanoose Bay, on Vancouver Island. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon golf finishes top-20 at B.C. Juniors

Ryan Vest of Predator Ridge only one of five North Okanagan golfers to make cut; finished 18th

Vernon’s Ryan Vest cracked the top-20 at the B.C. Junior Men’s Golf Championships at Fairwinds Golf Club at Nanoose Bay, on Vancouver Island.

Vest, golfing out of Predator Ridge, finished tied for 18th at +18, after rounds of 81-77-70-74 for a 302 title. He was 19 shots back of the winner, Brycen Ko of Richmond, who golfs out of Vancouver’s Shaughnessy course. Ko was the only golfer in the final field of 55 under par at -1.

Vest was the only golfer from the North Okanagan contingent to make the 36-hole cut.

READ MORE: Vest moves into world rankings

Braeden Cooper from Predator missed the final 36 holes by one shot, finishing with rounds of 84-76 for a score of 160, 18-over par.

Braxton McDonald of the Vernon Golf Club shots rounds of 82-83 (+23) and clubmate Austin Armanin had rounds of 84-87 for +29.

At the Junior Women’s event, also held at Nanoose Bay, Kendra Jones-Munk of the Vernon Golf Club missed the cuts with consecutive rounds of 89 (+36).

Vancouver’s Angela Zhang of Shaughnessy won the tournament at +14.

Vest and McDonald head to Pemberton for the 117th annual B.C. Men’s Amateur Championship starting Tuesday at the Big Sky Golf Course.

They’ll be joined in the field by Vernon’s Brandon Chai, who golfs out of the Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna, Jeff Kober of Vernon and Jarrett McNeal of Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club.

Armstrong’s Emily Bardock, golfing out of the Chilliwack Golf Club, is the lone North Okanagan entrant in the B.C. Women’s Amateur Championship which starts Tuesday in Nanaimo.

* The Boston Pizza-presented Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT)’s 2019 BC circuit features two events in the beautiful Okanagan area during the month of July, and young golfers ages 11 through 23 are encouraged to come and try out Canada’s number one-played junior tour at either or both stops.

First up is the MJT Ford Series at Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna, July 18 and 19, featuring 36 holes of competition, seven divisions, and the chance to qualify for MJT Team Canada to Australia for the 2019 JNJG International Junior Classic. Entry fees include green fees, TaylorMade tee gifts, great prizes, refreshments and the chance to win a new Ford EcoSport with a hole-in-one. The deadline to enter for this event is July 15.

The second tournament is the MJT BC Series presented by PLYR Golf at Vernon’s Predator Ridge Golf Resort July 22 and 23, which has a qualifier for spots on Team West to the 2019 National Team Challenge in Niagara Falls. The deadline to enter for this event is July 19.

Registration for all events is on the MJT website.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Kendra Jones-Munk of the Vernon Golf and Country Club tees off during the B.C. Junior Women’s Amateur Golf Championship at Nanoose Bay, on Vancouver Island. Jones-Munk missed the 36-hole cut. (Michael Briones - Black Press)

Previous story
Don Cherry denies suggestion he may not return to Hockey Night in Canada

Just Posted

Time is running out to nominate the best Vernon businesses

Nominations close July 15 for Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce awards

Judge adjourns bail variance in North Okanagan animal cruelty case

Mother-daughter duo facing charges are looking to have bail conditions varied

Vernon chosen for immigration pilot project

Rural and Northern Immigration Pilot invites newcomers to make Vernon their forever home.

Vernon rezoning application near heronry draws interest

Friends of Animals Vernon helping Vernon Heronry Protection Society with opposition to application

Okanagan Fruit Tree Project in need of extra hands

Volunteers to pick, sort and/or deliver fruit to Okanagan charities

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

RCMP: Car collides with Shuswap home in hit and run

RCMP Report: Salmon Arm police respond to report of theft, two collisions

Vancouver Island RCMP find intoxicated woman walking horse

Handler deemed to be intoxicated

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Kelowna child in a coma after being trapped under a ATV

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support her family

Nanaimo dragonboat race delayed so killer whales can pass by

Visit from orcas was a ‘very exciting first’ for Save-On-Foods Nanaimo Dragonboat Festival

Alleged Fraser Valley corn thief caught reselling ears on local Facebook page

Owner of Sparkes Corn Barn said a man backed up his truck to the field and loaded up

RCMP Report: ATM stolen in break and enter at Shuswap restaurant

Vehicle stolen in Sicamous recovered following day in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

New wedding venue comes to the Okanagan

My Garden Wedding is activley accepting accepting bookings for weddings

Most Read