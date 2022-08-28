Vernon golf pro collects cheque, Team B.C. berth

Myles Johnson finishes fourth at B.C. PGA Championship in Fraser Valley; wins $,2500, spot on Team B.C.

Hillview Golf head pro Myles Johnson (right) finished fourth at the B.C. PGA golf championship in Pitt Meadows, and earning a spot on Team B.C. that will compete in Arizona in December. (Hillview Golf photo)

A Vernon golfer nearly made the playoff to determine the 2022 PGA of B.C. Golf Championship presented by Axis Insurance Aug. 22 and 23 at the Pitt Meadows Golf Club.

Myles Johnson from Hillview Golf Course finished fourth after rounds of 70-72 for a 2-under-par 142 total, collecting a cheque for $2,500.

Nate Ollis of Victoria’s Cordova Bay Golf Course birdied the third playoff to defeat North Vancouver’s Bryn Parry from the Seymour Creek Golf Centre to win the $6,300 first prize. Parry pocketed $4,200.

Ollis had consecutive rounds of 70 to finish the 36-holes of regulation at 4-under while Parry fired rounds of 69-71.

Nigel Sinnott of Chilliwack’s Cheam Mountain Golf Course was third at 3-under 141, winning $3,250.

For their top four finish amongst the Club Professionals in the field, Johnson and Mark Kitts of Kelowna’s Shadow Ridge Golf Course (T5, 71-72-143, $1,716.67) alongside Rob Tadey (Fairview Mountain Golf Club, Oliver) and Nathan Grieve (Talking Rock Golf Course, Chase) qualify to represent Team B.C. in the Inter-Zone matches at the PGA Head Professional Championship of Canada.

The event takes place Dec. 5-8 at Verrado Golf Club’s Victory Course in Buckeye, Arizona.

Club professionals are defined by members who are actively in the Head, Head Teaching or Executive Professional categories at the time of the championship. Johnson is the head pro at Hillview.

Johnson’s clubmate Austin Bosquet cracked the top-20 in the field of 98, finishing tied for 15th with rounds of 79-67 to finish at 2-over 146. Bosquet won $400.

Former Vernon golfer Brady Stead, now a pro at the Ledgeview Golf Club in Abbotsford, shot 73-76 to finish tied for 30th at +5 149, pocketing $195.

Jesse Crowe from Armstrong’s Overlander Golf Course and Events Centre brought home $152.50 by ending up in a tie for 40th spot at 77-75-152, 8-over-par.

