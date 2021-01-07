Vernon golf pros among best in business

Four from Hillview Golf, The Rise and Predator Ridge named among top 100 golf pros in province

Four Vernon golf pros are among the top 100 in B.C. for 2020 as determined by The Professional Golf Association of BC’s is proud Professional Development Program presented by Sunice and Bobby Jones.

The Professional Development Program (PDP) is an annual Order of Merit designed to recognize PGA of BC members who make outstanding contributions to the association, their communities, the province’s golf industry and, most importantly, themselves. Through participation in continuing education, competitions, the PGA of BC Awards Program, annual Buying Show and various forms of volunteerism, the PDP provides an equal avenue to showcase strengths of the diverse membership.

Making the list from Vernon are Myles Johnson of Hillview Golf Course; Kyla Inaba from Predator Ridge; and Chad Scott and Michael Van Horne from The Rise.

“Sunice and Bobby Jones are proud supporters of the PGA of BC’s Professional Development Program, which serves to recognize the efforts of individuals elevating the overall profile of PGA of BC Professionals, and reward those who demonstrate a dedication to the Association and golf community across the province,”

“The Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2020 are an impressive group of men and women exuding the qualities of leadership, professionalism and commitment to their craft,” said Stephen Graham, British Columbia sales representative for Sunice and Bobby Jones.

Additionally, the PGA of BC is pleased to name Nathan Grieve, head professional at Talking Rock Golf Course at Quaaout Lodge in the Shuswap, as the winner of the 2020 PDP Order of Merit.

Grieve finished the year with 99 points to lead the standings by a single point over clubmate Adam Blair.

Grieve accumulated his total through a combination of educational pursuits, volunteerism, plus participation in PGA of BC championships, regional-tour play and other Association initiatives.

In addition to earning the maximum number of points available through extracurricular education, Grieve was one of just four members to achieve 26 points via the tournament-play category, which was the most recorded by any Professional in 2020. That included credit for his participation in the RBC PGA Scramble of Canada, for which Grieve’s team was crowned national champions this year.

“It is a great honour to lead the Professional Development Program for 2020,” said Grieve. “There is no better investment than the investment in yourself, and the PDP initiative is a great way to remain committed to that philosophy.

“I am very lucky to work at a facility in Talking Rock that truly emphasizes professional development. Our association is filled with so many successful individuals, and to be able to learn from them is an opportunity we can all enjoy.”

READ MORE: Vernon golf pro finishes runer-up at PGA of BC Women’s Championships

READ MORE: Vernon golf pro awarded bursary for leadership

READ MORE: Vernon golf pros collect BC cash



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfLocal Sports