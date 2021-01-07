Hillview Golf Course's Myles Johnson (right) has been named one of the top 100 golf pros in B.C. by the Professional Golf Association of BC. (File photo)

Vernon golf pros among best in business

Four from Hillview Golf, The Rise and Predator Ridge named among top 100 golf pros in province

Four Vernon golf pros are among the top 100 in B.C. for 2020 as determined by The Professional Golf Association of BC’s is proud Professional Development Program presented by Sunice and Bobby Jones.

The Professional Development Program (PDP) is an annual Order of Merit designed to recognize PGA of BC members who make outstanding contributions to the association, their communities, the province’s golf industry and, most importantly, themselves. Through participation in continuing education, competitions, the PGA of BC Awards Program, annual Buying Show and various forms of volunteerism, the PDP provides an equal avenue to showcase strengths of the diverse membership.

Making the list from Vernon are Myles Johnson of Hillview Golf Course; Kyla Inaba from Predator Ridge; and Chad Scott and Michael Van Horne from The Rise.

“Sunice and Bobby Jones are proud supporters of the PGA of BC’s Professional Development Program, which serves to recognize the efforts of individuals elevating the overall profile of PGA of BC Professionals, and reward those who demonstrate a dedication to the Association and golf community across the province,”

“The Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2020 are an impressive group of men and women exuding the qualities of leadership, professionalism and commitment to their craft,” said Stephen Graham, British Columbia sales representative for Sunice and Bobby Jones.

Additionally, the PGA of BC is pleased to name Nathan Grieve, head professional at Talking Rock Golf Course at Quaaout Lodge in the Shuswap, as the winner of the 2020 PDP Order of Merit.

Grieve finished the year with 99 points to lead the standings by a single point over clubmate Adam Blair.

Grieve accumulated his total through a combination of educational pursuits, volunteerism, plus participation in PGA of BC championships, regional-tour play and other Association initiatives.

In addition to earning the maximum number of points available through extracurricular education, Grieve was one of just four members to achieve 26 points via the tournament-play category, which was the most recorded by any Professional in 2020. That included credit for his participation in the RBC PGA Scramble of Canada, for which Grieve’s team was crowned national champions this year.

“It is a great honour to lead the Professional Development Program for 2020,” said Grieve. “There is no better investment than the investment in yourself, and the PDP initiative is a great way to remain committed to that philosophy.

“I am very lucky to work at a facility in Talking Rock that truly emphasizes professional development. Our association is filled with so many successful individuals, and to be able to learn from them is an opportunity we can all enjoy.”

READ MORE: Vernon golf pro finishes runer-up at PGA of BC Women’s Championships

READ MORE: Vernon golf pro awarded bursary for leadership

READ MORE: Vernon golf pros collect BC cash


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfLocal Sports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The Rise Golf Course's Chad Scott has been named one of the top 100 golf pros in B.C. by the Professional Golf Association of BC. (file photo)

The Rise Golf Course's Michael Van Horne has been named one of the top 100 golf pros in B.C. by the Professional Golf Association of BC. (file photo)

Previous story
COVID-19 strikes down Taekwondo nationals in Vernon

Just Posted

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Armstrong waitress shares story of anti-masker’s tirade

The waitress hopes her story will help others understand what serving during a pandemic entails

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

An RCMP officer walks to the Vernon courthouse entrance behind a group of protesters calling for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women in the North Okanagan Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Protests renewed as Sagmoen assault charge comes before Vernon court

The protesters continued their calls for justice for missing and murdered North Okanagan women

Kyla Inaba from Vernon's Predator Ridge Resort has been named one of the top 100 golf pros in B.C. by the Professional Golf Association of BC. (PGA of BC photo)
Vernon golf pros among best in business

Four from Hillview Golf, The Rise and Predator Ridge named among top 100 golf pros in province

Crime Stoppers is seeking tips on two unsolved crimes in the Lake Country area involving a stolen 2001 Indian Motorcycle and an attempted fraud at a local financial institution. (Contributed)
Lake Country police seek tips on 2 unsolved cases

Stolen 2001 Indian motorcycle, attempted fraud still need solving: Crime Stoppers

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

(Black Press file photo)
Police investigating van following child in West Kelowna

Incident followed just one day after a similar one in Rutland

Jasper Brian Braga has been identified as the man who died from a house fire in Osoyoos on Jan. 1. (GoFundMe)
Fatal South Okanagan fire deemed accidental

The cause of the fire was from spilled cooking oil, says fire department

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

The former RCMP site on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Lease finalized for redevelopment of former Kelowna RCMP precinct

A large mixed-use project is planned directly across the street from city hall

Esteem Lingerie owner Angela O’Brien said they want to encourage other business owners to invest in good security systems after her store was broken into. (Esteem Lingerie)
Lingerie shop in West Kelowna robbed

Esteem Lingerie owner said she’s also experienced a rash of shoplifting in the fall

The BC Centre for Disease Control released COVID-19 case counts from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2 for local health areas across the province Jan. 7.(BCCDC)
Central Okanagan weekly COVID-19 case-count continues downward trend

Total of 139 new cases in the area between Dec. 27 and Jan. 2

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

The were 15 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Penticton from Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, according to data released Thursday, Jan. 7, 2020 by the BC Centre for Disease Control. (BC CDC)
Weekly COVID-19 cases down half in Penticton, rise elsewhere in South Okanagan

There were 205 cases recorded in Penticton throughout 2020

Most Read