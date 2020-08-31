Vernon golfer Brady Stead cracked the top-25, pocketing $265, at the PGA of BC Golf Championship in Courtenay. (Morning Star - file photo)

Vernon golfer collects championship cash

Brady Stead wins $265 for 24th place finish in field of 99 at PGA of BC Championship

Rounds of 73 and 75 gave Vernon’s Brady Stead a two-day score of 4-over-par 148, good for 24th spot and $265 in a field of 99 at the TaylorMade and Adidas Golf PGA of BC Championship, presented by Axis Insurance Group.

The 36-hole event was held Aug. 24 and 25 at the Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community in Courtenay. Stead works for the Olympic View Golf Club in Victoria.

Kelowna’s Keith Martin fired his second straight 3-under-par round of 69 in the final round Tuesday to earn a come-from-behind victory.

The first-year PGA of BC Professional from the Tower Ranch Golf Club overtook first-round leader Brad Clapp (Cultus Lake Golf Club) on the back nine of Tuesday’s final round, finishing at 6-under for the 36-hole championship.

Clapp’s final round of 74 left him at 4-under for the event, which was good for a runner-up finish at the same venue where he captured his 2012 PGA of BC Championship title. The trio of 2018 winner Kevin Stinson (Cheam Mountain Golf Course), Matthew Steinbach (Simon Fraser University) and Steven MacPherson (Storey Creek Golf Club) finished in a tie for third place at 2-under.

“This is by far the biggest event I’ve ever won,” said Martin. “It’s amazing. I didn’t think this would happen this week. I was just hoping for a nice, solid finish. I hit the ball so well both days and made some good putts. It was a lot of fun out there.”

With the victory, Martin earned the winner’s share of $6,300 from the event’s $35,000 purse, a championship ring courtesy of title sponsors TaylorMade and Adidas Golf, while his name will be etched on the PGA of BC’s William Thompson Trophy.

READ MORE: Stead swings into Euro golf

READ MORE: Vernon pro golfer dons green for mental health


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Golf

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pacioretty nets 2 as Vegas rallies to dump Vancouver 5-3

Just Posted

Vernon Mounties stop illegal rave at Lumby campground

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, quick police work prevented the possibility of transmission

Serious Enderby motorcycle crash sparks probe into police work

IIO investigates to determine if motorcyclist’s injuries linked to police action or inaction

Lumby insurance broker cycles for cancer funds

Tarryn Lapointe rode 300 KMs in August to raise money in Great Cycle Challenge

Man with North Okanagan ties still wanted by RCMP

Robert Heltman wanted out of Vancouver of possession of drugs, weapon

Fuel Good Day supports North Okanagan-Shuswap charities

The Armstrong Regional Co-op hosts its annual Fuel Good Day Tuesday, Sept. 15

1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Abbotsford police call for further investigation into Kelowna wellness check of Mona Wang

After surveillance footage emerged, Kelowna RCMP announced a criminal investigation into Const. Lacey Browning

Kelowna’s Canada Day ‘COVID-19 cluster’ declared over

There have been hundreds of cases connected to Canada Day parties

Christie Mountain wildfire update: No imminent threat to properties

BC Wildfire Service is still working in the area and spot fires and smoke may be visible

WATCH: Local band Yarrows rocks Main St. in downtown Penticton

Ambient artist Tahal opened for Yarrows at the band’s debut album launch party

Teachers’ union slams B.C.’s return-to-school plan; says ad with Dr. Henry is ‘unrealistic’

Better ventilation, remote learning options and more teachers needed, Teri Mooring says

Community remembers Kelowna woman who died in motorcycle crash

Erin Lewis collided head-on with a pickup truck on the night of Aug. 26

Former Lillooet man charged with murder sentenced to time served for manslaughter

Jeffery Harris was 36 on Feb. 10, 2015, when he stabbed Gary Mandseth to death

Shuswap RCMP believe hit and run may be connected with shooting

Driver involved in North Shuswap collision may have offered help before leaving scene

Most Read