Vernon golfer collects championship cash

Brady Stead wins $265 for 24th place finish in field of 99 at PGA of BC Championship

Rounds of 73 and 75 gave Vernon’s Brady Stead a two-day score of 4-over-par 148, good for 24th spot and $265 in a field of 99 at the TaylorMade and Adidas Golf PGA of BC Championship, presented by Axis Insurance Group.

The 36-hole event was held Aug. 24 and 25 at the Crown Isle Resort and Golf Community in Courtenay. Stead works for the Olympic View Golf Club in Victoria.

Kelowna’s Keith Martin fired his second straight 3-under-par round of 69 in the final round Tuesday to earn a come-from-behind victory.

The first-year PGA of BC Professional from the Tower Ranch Golf Club overtook first-round leader Brad Clapp (Cultus Lake Golf Club) on the back nine of Tuesday’s final round, finishing at 6-under for the 36-hole championship.

Clapp’s final round of 74 left him at 4-under for the event, which was good for a runner-up finish at the same venue where he captured his 2012 PGA of BC Championship title. The trio of 2018 winner Kevin Stinson (Cheam Mountain Golf Course), Matthew Steinbach (Simon Fraser University) and Steven MacPherson (Storey Creek Golf Club) finished in a tie for third place at 2-under.

“This is by far the biggest event I’ve ever won,” said Martin. “It’s amazing. I didn’t think this would happen this week. I was just hoping for a nice, solid finish. I hit the ball so well both days and made some good putts. It was a lot of fun out there.”

With the victory, Martin earned the winner’s share of $6,300 from the event’s $35,000 purse, a championship ring courtesy of title sponsors TaylorMade and Adidas Golf, while his name will be etched on the PGA of BC’s William Thompson Trophy.

