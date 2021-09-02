Vernon golfer cracks top-30 at PEI pro tourney

Troy Bulmer had three straight scores of 71; two other Okanagan golfers missed the cut

Vernon golf pro Troy Bulmer of Predator Ridge shot three straight rounds of 1-under-par 71 to finish in a tie for 30th at the latest Mackenzie Tour pro golf stop in Prince Edward Island. (@bulwergolfphoto)

Three rounds with the same score left Vernon’s Troy Bulmer in a tie for 30th place at the Brudenell River Classic, the latest stop on the Mackenzie Tour PGA TOUR Canada schedule.

The 54-hole event wrapped up Thursday, Sept. 2, in Cardigan, PEI, 35 minutes east of Charlottetown.

Bulmer, 30, shot consecutive rounds of 71 to finish at 3-under-par 213. He was 12 shots behind the tournament winner, Duncan’s Callum Davison.

The final 18 holes Wednesday were played in heavy rainfall. Bulmer began the round with three straight birdies, bogeyed five consecutive holes from #8 to #12 before finishing with three more birdies at #15, 16 and 17.

He was the only one of three Okanagan golfers to make the 36-hole cut Tuesday, which was 2-under.

Kelowna’s Cole Wilson missed the cut by a single shot. Wilson, who sat in a seven-way tie for seventh place after the opening round Tuesday with 5-under-par 67, shot a four-over 76 in Round 2 to end up at -1.

Matthew Kreutz of Vernon fired rounds of 71 and 75 to finish at 2-over 146.

The tour returns west to Saskatchewan – Bulmer’s home province – for the Elk Ridge Open at Elk Ridge Resort in Lake Waskesiu starting Sept. 6.

